TALON Welcomes Brad Dumke as Chief Customer Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, an industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions, has announced the addition of Brad Dumke as Chief Customer Officer. A significant asset to TALON's continued growth and innovation, he will be responsible for ensuring that every TALON customer enjoys a seamless, superior experience with every aspect of the TALON solution and sees real, tangible results.

A veteran of both the healthcare industry and the United States Marine Corps, Dumke joins the TALON team with three decades of experience in health technology. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development for Aceso Plasma. He was also the Co-Founder and Head Revolutionary at ChooseWell, a provider of digital mobile health applications that empower individuals and families to become and stay healthy.

"Brad's diverse and esteemed resume of accomplishments over his 30-year career are very impressive," said TALON Co-Founder, President, and CEO Mark Galvin. "His deep experience and proven track record in the healthcare technology sector will be invaluable as TALON continues to grow, innovate, and further streamline our customer experience."

"I feel lucky to be joining an amazing team at TALON who has already helped steer millions of consumers to high-value healthcare with some incredible cost and quality transparency tools," Dumke said in statement. "I look forward to digging in to ensure that all TALON customers receive the highest level of service and support while achieving total compliance and realizing a 20-40% reduction in healthcare spend.

About TALON

TALON's mission is to educate, empower, and incentivize the American healthcare consumer to meaningfully reduce costs and create a healthier ecosystem. We've built the ultimate suite of software services designed to fulfill the requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Simply put, TALON protects healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care while enabling seamless integration into the Payer's existing architecture, all without disruption or distraction. Our tools create free-market dynamics, starting with our ability to ensure full compliance with all mandates and extending through our consumer-driven MyMedicalShopper platform. Learn more at talonhealthtech.com.

