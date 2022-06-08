SPAM TEXT MESSAGES REACH 11.9 BILLION, THE HIGHEST LEVEL TO DATE

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of spam calls and text messages, identified that Americans received 11.9 billion spam text messages and 6.4 billion spam calls in May, a 5% increase from April on both fronts.

Since January 2022, spam text messages remain at roughly 10 billion or more month-over-month, resulting in 55.5 billion spam text messages already this year. If they continue at this pace, RoboKiller predicts that spam text messages could surpass 2021's record-setting spam text totals.

Travel-Related Spam Texts Rise As Kick-Off To Summer Begins

As summer travel season begins, Americans should be wary of vacation-related spam texts such as free cruise offers. Scammers follow consumer behavior trends, and with summer travel ramping up, Americans can expect to receive an abundance of these unwanted messages.

MAY 2022 KEY MESSAGING TRENDS

Top Spam Texts Nationwide:

Spam Text Category Estimated Spam Texts % Of Total Spam Texts Delivery (UPS, Amazon, USPS) 955,662,958 8.01% Bank 290,677,476 2.44% Travel 140,202,664 1.17%

Vehicle Warranty Spam Calls Are Primed For Top Spot Again

Americans are still routinely bombarded with car warranty spam calls, and it doesn't appear likely to slow down any time soon. For the second year in a row, RoboKiller predicts vehicle warranty calls will be the top spam call Americans receive in 2022.

View RoboKiller's recent blog post for tips to stay safe from text scams .

Top Spam Calls Nationwide:

Spam Call Category Estimated Spam

Calls % Of Total Spam Calls Spam Call

Examples Vehicle Warranty 1,040,056,849 16.05% Listen to spam

call recording Health Insurance 400,470,488 6.18% Listen to spam

call recording *All audio examples are phone scams blocked and audio fingerprinted by RoboKiller



Tips On How To Stop Phone Scams:

Don't answer phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information.

Download a spam text and call blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

About RoboKiller

With more than 12 million downloads and $400 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. RoboKiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC .

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

RoboKiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play . To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com .

RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

