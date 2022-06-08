HughesNet Named Best Rural Internet Provider, Best Satellite Internet Provider by U.S. News & World Report

For the Third Time, U.S. News Ranks HughesNet among Best Internet Service Providers Overall

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HughesNet®, the leading satellite internet service, has been recognized as the Best Rural Internet Provider of 2022 and Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews. U.S. News cites that nationwide availability and customer-friendly service plans differentiate HughesNet from its competitors. The flagship high-speed satellite internet service from Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), was previously named the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2021 and 2021-22.

HughesNet was named Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report. (PRNewswire)

"The selection of HughesNet as the Best Rural and Satellite Internet Provider by U.S. News recognizes our dedication to providing vital internet connections throughout rural America," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "We invented satellite internet 25 years ago and continue improving our service to meet our customers' changing needs. We're proud to be recognized for our accomplishments."

HughesNet reaches areas that cable and wire-line providers have largely bypassed, connecting more than a million consumers and businesses across the Americas. HughesNet introduced new service plans with fifty percent more data earlier this year to serve customers better.

Additionally, Hughes is a proud participant in the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program that helps ensure eligible households have the high-speed internet they need. "We remain committed to helping connect new and existing HughesNet customers facing financial hardships through this essential, federally funded program," Gulla added.

HughesNet was named a top internet service provider due to being one of the most widely available internet service providers in the U.S. and its powerful added features compared to other satellite ISPs. According to the U.S. News review, HughesNet features, including its video data saver, usage tracker, and Bonus Zone offering, are among the benefits that differentiate it from competitors. HughesNet was also recognized as a preferred service provider in rural areas due to its presence where other providers do not operate.

The company's upcoming JUPITER™ 3 ultra-high density satellite will enable higher-speed service plans of up to 100 Mbps down.

U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing an internet service provider and covers a range of topics, including price and connection types. U.S. News evaluated internet service providers based on cost, speed, and reliability. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and research comparing various features of internet service providers.

