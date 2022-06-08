The Center for Active Design & QuadReal Release New Benchmarking Report Showing Prioritization of Health Strategies in Buildings Associated with Increased Tenant Satisfaction Outcomes & Real Estate Portfolio Value

Report shows role benchmarking plays in translating evidence-based strategies into concise data points that can then be used to instill trust, ensure tenant satisfaction, and ultimately, increase real estate portfolio value

Launch of new Portfolio Benchmarking Tool will allow owners to easily assess portfolios against Fitwel healthy building standards

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Active Design (CfAD), preeminent global organization working at the intersection of health and the built environment and the sole licensed operator of Fitwel ®, the healthy building certification system, and QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), a global real estate investment, operating and development company, today announced the release of " Health Drives Value in Real Estate ," a new report that records the positive outcomes that health and wellbeing strategies have on tenant satisfaction, and in turn, financial outcomes. This report takes a people-focused (health) approach to looking at a portfolio of buildings, and found that evidence-based, health-promoting strategies can foster tenant satisfaction.

While the positive impact that healthy buildings have on human health has long been established, this report is significant as it directly shows a positive correlation between these strategies, tenant satisfaction outcomes, and financial benefits for real estate owners and investors.

By analyzing data from Fitwel scorecards, select property financial metrics from across asset types in QuadReal's portfolio, and tenant and resident survey results, the analysis found that health-promoting strategies were associated with positive occupant perceptions, even if they weren't publicized. In reviewing the Net Promoter Score (NPS)—the likelihood building occupants will recommend the property to peers— and financial outcomes, such as rent per square foot, the report found the following four factors to be most significant:

Healthy Food Access : Projects that implement Fitwel healthy food access strategies are associated with a higher median property recommendation, yet these are one of the least implemented strategies

Operations : Projects that implement Fitwel operations strategies are associated with a higher median property recommendation, indicating occupant satisfaction goes far beyond tenant amenities

Location : Residential projects that satisfy Fitwel location strategies are associated with higher rent per square foot, evidence of the value of walkable places

Fitwel Score: Increased Fitwel scores correlate with increased median score for property recommendation, demonstrating the importance of broad investments in health

"Demand for healthy buildings has never been higher and, now, the case for investing in them is even stronger," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD, operator of Fitwel. "This research makes clear the value of benchmarking to transform the information about a portfolio into a pathway that owners and investors can act on to plan future investments. At scale, this will solidify health-promotion interventions as best practices across the real estate sector."

"One of the QuadReal team's sustainability goals is to provide healthy buildings to our tenants and residents so they can flourish. From the start, we believed that investing in best-in-class operations and amenities would make healthier spaces. This aligns with our commitment to be a responsible company," said Jamie Gray-Donald, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & EHS at QuadReal. "Thanks to our collaboration with CfAD, we have found a clear correlation of a higher Fitwel score with a greater willingness of occupants to recommend the building to their friends and colleagues. This reinvigorates our conviction to invest in healthy buildings and benchmark wellness more broadly in our portfolio."

Launched in tandem with the report is Fitwel's new Portfolio Benchmarking Tool which can be used by owners and investors to assess how a single asset or an entire portfolio is impacting occupant health and calculate how operations decisions will impact mental, social, and physical health outcomes. Users can use this data to meet industry and consumer demand. The Fitwel Portfolio Benchmarking Tool is available on the Fitwel Platform at app.fitwel.org.

