Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, which will be payable on July 29 to shareholders of record as of July 20.

Dell began paying a quarterly cash dividend in April following board approval of a dividend policy in February of this year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

