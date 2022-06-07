Coviello Weber & Dahill LLP Launches New Law Firm with Longtime Colleagues

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviello Weber & Dahill LLP announced today the formation of a new law firm founded by brothers Gerald and Jeff Coviello, and their longtime colleagues William "Bill" Dahill and Paul Weber.

The firm pairs the transactional and business advisory skills of Gerald Coviello and Paul Weber with the commercial litigation talents of Jeff Coviello and Bill Dahill. Dahill also specializes in employment disputes and executive employment counseling.

"The launch of Coviello Weber & Dahill LLP is the realization of a long-held dream to start a law firm with my brother, where our shared core values of integrity, justice, and the pursuit of excellence will guide our work for our clients," said Managing Partner Gerald Coviello.

"Gerald and I are excited to join forces with our close friends Paul and Bill and bring our level of legal expertise to Westchester County and beyond," added Founding Partner Jeff Coviello.

Coviello Weber & Dahill's business and corporate law group advises on M&A transactions and other business combinations, as well as early-stage startup and emerging growth company counseling ("cradle to exit"). The group also handles private equity and venture capital raising transactions, joint ventures, investment fund formation and counseling, secured lending transactions, and employment and consulting arrangements. "We pride ourselves on delivering all clients - large and small - sophisticated, value-added legal services at a fair cost, regardless of the size of the transaction, and establishing deep relationships, partnerships, and friendships with our clients," said Founding Partner Paul Weber.

Coviello Weber & Dahill's litigation practice encompasses complex, high-stakes commercial litigation and smaller business disputes on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants at all levels of federal and state court and in arbitrations. The group has deep experience with contract disputes, fraud and business torts, securities litigation, bankruptcy litigation, professional liability claims, and partnership and employment disputes. The firm's attorneys also advise asset managers on litigation funding and legal-related investments. "One of the defining characteristics of the firm is the broad skill set and multi-disciplinary approach of our attorneys. We are both practical advisors and tenacious advocates," said Founding Partner Bill Dahill.

Coviello Weber & Dahill LLP is headquartered at 707 Westchester Avenue, Suite 300, White Plains, New York 10604. Contact the firm at 914-461-4343, via email at info@cwdlaw.com, or online at www.cwdlaw.com.

