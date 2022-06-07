Chasm Partners Launches ChasmTeam, New Healthcare Outsourced Recruiting Division

Appoints Yates Baker as new GM & Partner To Lead Effort

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the increasing recruiting challenges facing high growth healthcare companies, Chasm Partners announced today the launch of ChasmTeam, a new division that provides outsourced recruiting solutions for positions across all levels and functions.

Leveraging deep retained executive recruiting expertise in healthcare technology and services, Chasm Partners has launched ChasmTeam, an innovative recruiting platform that supports the rapid hiring needs of VC and Private Equity backed clients. As a new division, ChasmTeam complements the executive search practice of Chasm Partners, by utilizing a proprietary delivery methodology and cutting-edge technology to place new hires across all levels and job functions within healthcare. Yates Baker, a veteran from the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) space, will serve as the General Manager and Partner leading the new division.

Matt Dumas, Manager Partner of Chasm Partners said, "The majority of CEOs leading high growth companies in the digital health and healthcare services space lack the needed in-house recruiting capacity, processes or specialization to successfully execute their hiring plan. ChasmTeam has been developed and refined with multiple clients over the past 5 years, serving as the outsourced recruiting function that helps these clients achieve scale during times of hypergrowth."

Dumas said, "We are excited about Yates joining as the new General Manager of ChasmTeam, knowing that he brings best practices from the Recruitment Process Outsourcing space which will help our VC and Private Equity backed clients in healthcare improve time-to-hire while lowering recruiting costs across their entire enterprise."

Yates Baker, General Manager & Partner of ChasmTeam said, "I am thrilled to join Chasm Partners and feel we have a tremendous opportunity with ChasmTeam. Healthcare companies are facing unprecedented challenges, and ChasmTeam offers a robust solution that allows them to scale. I look forward to growing ChasmTeam while listening to the needs of our clients to constantly innovate our solution."

About ChasmTeam

ChasmTeam is an outsourced recruiting solution designed to help high growth healthcare companies scale quickly by providing full cycle recruiting capabilities across all levels and job functions. In addition to recruiting, ChasmTeam provides additional services to clients such as employer branding, recruitment process design, and ATS (Applicant Tracking System) selection and implementation. ChasmTeam has served multiple clients over the past 5 years including Seed Stage, Venture Capital and Private Equity backed companies as well as large publicly traded clients. For more information click this link, or reach out to ChasmTeam@chasmpartners.com.

About Chasm Partners

Chasm Partners is a retained executive search firm exclusively focused on healthcare, leveraging proprietary processes, tools and economic models that drive results for our clients. We work with the nation's most prominent, innovative, and growth-oriented companies in healthcare technology, healthcare services and Life Sciences and help them achieve organizational scale through human capital. For more information, visit www.chasmpartners.com.

