Black Health Matters Spring Health Summit 2022 Draws Attendees To A Lively Day of Health Awareness

NEW YORK , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 680 in-person and virtual attendees were at the Black Health Matters Spring Health Summit, held on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 from 9 am - 5 pm EST. The free health forum took place at the historic Riverside Church in Harlem, New York City, and was also live streamed throughout the United States. The BHM Health Summit Series is the nation's largest and most comprehensive health symposia centered around African American health and wellness, and this first-ever hybrid event brought together several of the nation's top doctors, nurses, scientists, celebrities, and health influencers.

The day was highlighted by engaging presentations by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); S. Epatha Merkerson, Actor and Diabetic – Type 2; Matthew Knowles, PhD, Founder of Music World Entertainment and Breast Cancer Survivor; Malik Yoba, Actor and Mental/Heart Health Advocate; Tatyana Ali, Actress and Maternal Health Advocate; and Jermaine Hogstrom, D.O. and Jeremy Hogstrom, D.O., the "Twin Doctors J", Internal Medicine Residents with 2.9 million social media followers.

"We were delighted by the response to our initial hybrid health summit" said Roslyn Y. Daniels, publisher of Black Health Matters. "All through the day, both the in-person and online attendees remained engrossed in the informative and dynamic presentations and discussions on relevant chronic health conditions and diseases. We are committed to providing a safe space for people in medically underserved communities to voice their opinions, concerns and experiences about health and wellness."

Over twenty unique sessions aimed at educating and empowering audiences were offered and brought topics of Black healthcare that have been historically disregarded to the forefront. Some of the top viewed sessions included "Colorectal Cancer in the Black Community"; "COVID-19 and Vaccine Hesitancy"; "Alzheimer's, Memory and Intuition"; "Breast Cancer Awareness: Love. Life. Hope."; and "Mental Health and Heart Health."

In-person attendees had the opportunity to visit a Live Exhibit Hall with sponsor, vendor, and community partner booths; view exciting stage presentations; experience morning and afternoon workout sessions; take advantage of on-site health screenings, including prostate cancer, HIV and COVID-19; and be treated to swag bags, raffles, prizes, and meal vouchers.

Virtual attendees were able to visit Virtual Exhibit Hall booths with downloadable resources; view the in-person stage sessions online in real-time; obtain a virtual swag bag and earn prizes for participation; and live chat with doctors and presenters. Another highlight of the day was a virtual STEM Program for high school and college students, which was developed by the Auxiliary to the National Medical Association (ANMA). The whole day's virtual content will be available for 90 days after the event and all the presentations can be viewed at www.bhmsummits.com.

The sponsors of the Summit included AHEAD 3-45 Study, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Forma Therapeutics, Genentech, GSK, Health4Equity, Hibiscus Study, Janssen, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Research Includes Me, Travere Therapeutics, and Vertex. A slew of program and community partners also participated. A brief recap of the day's events can be seen here: https://youtu.be/B7fy3cJ_m2s

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) was launched a decade ago, and is a leading communications company that provides health, wellness and chronic disease information that is rooted in medical expertise to the Black community. BHM has collaborated with a wide range of partners, including fraternities, sororities, and faith-based and civic organizations to raise awareness around chronic diseases, mental and physical health, and fitness in the Black community. The organization's mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for better results. For more information go to www.blackhealthmatters.com

