16th ANNUAL NATIONAL INDIE EXCELLENCE® AWARDS ANNOUNCED

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) recognize the Winners and Finalists from this year's robust competition.

A leader and veteran of publishing award contests, The National Indie Excellence® Awards are open to recent English language books in print from self and independent publishers. Judging is completed for the 16th year of this competition and the results commend a wide range of truly exceptional titles.

The National Indie Excellence® Awards celebrate physical books in print as a strong and vital sector of our industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. Established in 2005, NIEA's entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, editors, authors and designers.

Winners and Finalists are determined on the basis of superior written content coupled with excellent presentation in each and every facet of the final published product from cover to cover. Our Sponsorship Awards and the monetary prizes awarded by the Juror's Choice Award are selected from the overall group of Winners and Finalists.

"Now in our 16th year The National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) has evaluated thousands of books across a wide range of diverse genres produced by self-published authors and independent imprints. From this position, we find that our current selection of NIEA award recipients represent the best and brightest talents to be found in contemporary indie publishing and self-published authors today."

–Doug Fogelson

President National Indie Excellence® Awards

To view all the Winners and Finalists please visit: www.indieexcellence.com

Contact: support@indieexcellence.com

View original content:

SOURCE The National Indie Excellence® Awards