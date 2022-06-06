PunchOut2Go Further Expands B2B Trade Footprint with New Name and Management Hires

TradeCentric brand better reflects the organization's deep connection to leading B2B buyers and suppliers leveraging modern digital commerce technology, and the expanded team will build upon the company's established leadership position

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchOut2Go, the leading provider of B2B trade automation that integrates eCommerce and eProcurement solutions, announced today that it has changed its name to TradeCentric. The company also announced the addition of key hires within sales, channels and strategic partnerships. Together, these moves provide the foundation for the company's next phase of growth and development.

Since its launch a decade ago, the business has grown exponentially into adjacent sectors of eCommerce and eProcurement in addition to its core PunchOut solution. Today, nearly half of customers leverage more than one of TradeCentric's technology solutions, which include PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation, eQuotes, Shipping Acknowledgements, Notifications and Marketplace Integrations. The TradeCentric name more accurately reflects the full scope of the company's business, which includes solutions for the entire digital procurement and commerce lifecycle.

"Our company has evolved tremendously over the last several years," said Troy Lynch, Chief Executive Officer at TradeCentric. "We've invested heavily in services delivery, customer success, and product development to ensure we meet the needs of our customers both today and tomorrow. As we evolve, it makes sense to step into a name that reflects these changes and our future direction."

TradeCentric's recent new hires reinforce the company's commitment to innovation in tandem with the rapidly evolving B2B trade requirements across all industries. New members of the leadership team include:

Kevin Kazenmayer as Head of Channel Development. With more than 20 years of B2B buy and sell-side experience from companies such as Lowe's, Grainger and Staples, Kevin is responsible for driving penetration and adoption of digital solutions across the TradeCentric buyer and supplier network while identifying expansion opportunities to grow the connected ecosystem of more than 3,000 active Trading Partners.





Matt Moen as Vice President of Sales. Matt is tasked with driving sales development and growth, building and enhancing enterprise customer relationships, and helping foster team professional growth.





Matt Hassler as Director of Strategic Partnerships. Matt focuses on strengthening and growing TradeCentric's current strategic partnerships and building new relationships with partners around the world.

"We are committed to building a team that will honor the PunchOut2Go brand and what it represents, and I am thrilled about this new chapter of our business," said Lynch.

While the company is changing names, corporate ownership and leadership remain the same. Under the new branding, TradeCentric will continue to deliver the high-caliber products and services customers have come to expect from the PunchOut2Go brand.

The name change follows two years of record growth for the company along with significant investment in talent acquisition. TradeCentric is clearly the global leader in a market that is exploding. Digital Commerce 360 predicts that spend originated from B2B eProcurement will exceed $1 Trillion in 2022 and leading industry analysts say that by 2025 80% of all B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels .

"TradeCentric helps our customers by easily integrating Coupa to any eCommerce or ERP platform, improving the requisitioning experience," said Roger Goulart, EVP of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa.

As TradeCentric, the company will continue to develop and deploy the industry-leading solutions that thousands of businesses around the world rely on. Future plans include enhanced solutions for alerts, dashboards, analytics and advanced reporting. The company will also roll out new networking programs that connect its extensive community of B2B buyers and suppliers to benefit all members of the TradeCentric global network.

Visit tradecentric.com for more details, images, and the latest video featuring TradeCentric.

ABOUT TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses do business by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation for thousands of companies every day. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities. We offer a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B trade and transaction processes. Learn more at www.tradecentric.com .

