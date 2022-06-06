North Highland Welcomes Three Vice Presidents

Hires Increase Industry-Leading Expertise at Executive Level While Firm Continues High Growth Trajectory

ATLANTA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed three new vice presidents across its Atlanta, London and Nashville office locations. The hires further enable the firm's ability to make long-lasting impact on its clients across the globe.

Micail Samiere joins North Highland as vice president of Healthcare, based in the firm's Nashville office. Samiere has more than 25 years of industry experience and most recently served as a managing director for the DHG Healthcare National Strategy Practice. In her approach, she draws on her MBA with emphasis in Finance and Accounting from California State University Long Beach , as well as her master's degree in Business Analytics from Arizona State University .

Helen Baxter joins the firm as vice president in its London office, focused on driving transformational value for clients across several sectors, including Life Sciences. Baxter's forte has been Professional Services for the last 15 years, and she most recently served as associate partner in Ernst & Young's Life Sciences sector. Baxter holds a master's degree in Geography from The University of Edinburgh .

Katie Argus joins the firm's Atlanta office as vice president of Finance. She previously worked at Indianapolis -based global workforce fulfillment firm, BCforward, as chief financial officer for six years. Argus has acted in various leadership roles across Accounting and Finance during her career, including at Ernst & Young and Stanley Black & Decker. She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Butler University .

North Highland is committed to investing in continued leadership, development and growth within the firm. The addition of these leaders is yet another example of sustained business growth and follows the announcement of eight executive promotions last year.

"It's a privilege to welcome three leaders who have pursued transformational change throughout their careers, both personally and professionally, and can now share their expertise with North Highland," said CEO Alex Bombeck. "Our people are the key to our firm's success and expanding our executive ranks better positions us to attract top talent while better serving our clients."

