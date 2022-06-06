Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation's Updated "Clinician's Guide to Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis" is Now Available

ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) proudly announces the publication of its recently revised "Clinician's Guide to Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis". The Clinician's Guide offers concise recommendations regarding prevention, risk assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men aged 50 years and older.

BHOF, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), first published the Clinician's Guide in 1999 with updates made in 2014 to provide accurate information on osteoporosis prevention and treatment. This year, a panel of bone health experts published this updated Clinician's Guide which highlights the latest research and improvements in diagnostic technologies, and treatments. BHOF's goal is to offer useful and accurate recommendations for healthcare providers to utilize when detecting, diagnosing, and treating this debilitating disease. Yet, despite many current advances, a treatment gap continues to persist in patient care of osteoporosis.

Approximately 54 million Americans have low bone mass or osteoporosis, which increases their risk of fractures," said Meryl LeBoff, MD, lead author of the updated Clinician's Guide and former BHOF Trustee. "The newly released Clinician's Guide is for healthcare professionals. It provides clinical guidance on how to prevent and treat osteoporosis and broken bones, summarizes the latest research and provides practical approaches to care of women and men with osteoporosis."

It is important for healthcare providers and patients to better understand osteoporosis, referred to as a "silent disease", which is often not diagnosed until a fracture occurs. There is a very high incidence of osteoporotic fractures nationwide, which impacts both the medical and personal burden on patients – especially older individuals. In addition, bone fractures have extremely high associated medical costs. The Clinician's Guide includes the positive findings that even after the first fracture has occurred, there are successful medical treatments to lower the risk of further fractures and disability. Prevention, detection, and treatment of osteoporosis should be routine practice in all adult healthcare settings.

