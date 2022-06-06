BAL is Once Again a Top-Ranked Immigration Firm in Newly Released Chambers USA Guide, Hailed for "Perfect Client Service"

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration titan Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) is once again a top-ranked firm in the newly released Chambers USA Guide 2022.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

Chambers rated BAL a Band 1 firm, saying, "The firm provides perfect client service and is superior in the field."

In addition to earning the highest ranking for BAL's USA Nationwide practice, the firm's offices in California, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia earned Band 1 recognition, and its New York office is also cited by the esteemed Chambers rankings.

"We're honored to be recognized by such an eminent publication," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "The Chambers rankings are particularly meaningful because they are based on client feedback—so this recognition is a testament to the exceptional relationships we have with clients all over the world. This is why we have the highest NPS score in the industry. We're thrilled to be making such a positive difference in people's lives."

Jeremy is singled out as an Eminent Practitioner among the nine BAL attorneys who are ranked.

Clients interviewed by Chambers researchers hail BAL as a "strong firm which stands out in terms of the lawyers, client service and technology." One impressed client notes, "The attorneys are extremely responsive and detailed, providing both a consultative and realistic approach," and another client said, "The firm hires the brightest and best attorneys and takes client relationships seriously."

Chambers praises BAL's Texas office for its "expertise in the state's dominant sectors, including energy and technology," calls the California office a "commanding corporate immigration boutique composed of a high-caliber team of attorneys," and says the Massachusetts office "excels at both US and global immigration for a client base that includes some of Massachusetts' most high-profile businesses and employers."

Referring to BAL's Washington D.C. office, Chambers calls BAL an "industry leader in helping clients around the world understand, navigate, and shape immigration law and policy." Partner Lynden Melmed, who leads the firm's Government Strategies team and ranks in both the USA Nationwide category and D.C. region, is described as "a tremendous lawyer" and "excellent at strategy."

Partners Edward Rios, who manages the firm's Boston office, and Josiah Curtis, are both ranked in Chambers' Massachusetts guide, where they are commended for working to "provide solid advice and resolution for unique and complex situations."

Partner Maggie Murphy, in the Austin office, is recognized for leading compliance audits and a wide variety of visa filings, while Senior Counsel Poonam Gupta, in the New York office, is described as "thorough, understanding and empathetic."

BAL's Tysons, Va., office is recognized in Chambers' inaugural Virginia immigration guide, with clients praising Partner Liane Cooney for being "extremely knowledgeable" and Partner Michelle Funk for being "unmatched in her knowledge of immigration law."

About Chambers and Partners

Since 1990, Chambers and Partners has published an annual guide ranking the best lawyers on the basis of technical expertise, business acumen, prompt delivery and value for money. A team of over 200 researchers conducts thousands of interviews to produce the rankings. Lawyers cannot buy their way into Chambers rankings; as a result, its annual directories are considered among the most accurate and reliable.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP