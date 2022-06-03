HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF ALEXANDER & COMPANY IN GEORGIA

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Alexander & Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Woodstock, Georgia, Alexander & Company is a full-service, independent employee benefits advisory firm for the public sector. Since 1995, the company has focused almost exclusively on public education systems, having also served a few city and county government clients.

"Drawing on a breadth of expertise, diverse skills and experience, Alexander & Company will definitely benefit our clients as we continue to grow our employee benefits capabilities in the region," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "They are an ideal addition to the team and expanding practice."

Dale Alexander, President and Founder of Alexander & Company, and the Alexander & Company team will join Hub Gulf South.

"Joining Hub was an ideal opportunity as we look to continue to take our firm to the next level," said Alexander. "We look forward to expanding our products and services to better serve our clients."

Alexander & Company was represented by the consulting firm MarshBerry for the transaction.

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

