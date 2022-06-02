National Real Estate Firm Evernest Acquires Denver Property Management Business

DENVER, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today that they have acquired Denver-based Cobalt Creek Property Management.

The acquisition adds approximately 100 units to Evernest's Denver portfolio, and boosts the firm's overall properties managed to more than 7,000 nation-wide.

"It's no secret that Denver is a red-hot market for real estate investors," said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "Luckily, we have an established team of professionals already living and working with owners in the area, so Cobalt Creek Property Management clients will be integrated into the Evernest family very quickly. We're excited to continue providing best-in-class care for these individuals."

"Evernest's local, boots-on-the-ground approach was a key consideration in selling my company," said Cobalt Creek Property Management owner, Josh Barron. "I am confident in their ability to offer my clients all the benefits of a large, multi-state firm along with the perks of a local, Denver-specific team."

Cobalt Creek Property Management is the 20th organization purchased by Evernest, and one of four purchased within the last month. "Our goal is to find best-in-class property management providers who are ready to exit the industry. We take the legacy they've built and infuse it with our distinctive culture, including a national brand, in-house brokerage services, and in-house underwriting."

"As Evernest expands in Denver, we're excited to help residents, owners, and investors achieve their real estate goals, whatever those may be," said Whitaker.

Evernest is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and operates in 17 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 7,000 homes for over 3,000 owners, brokers more than 700 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years.

