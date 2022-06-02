MSI Data announces Milton Hwang as Head of Customer Experience

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Pro by MSI Data is pleased to announce the appointment of Milton Hwang as the Head of Customer Experience. With nearly 30 years of leadership experience, Milt has focused on aligning service, marketing, and sales processes around the customer journey. In this newly formed role at MSI, he will be responsible for working with the Customer Success and Customer Support teams to build outreach strategies, adoption programs, learning management systems, and processes that will support, enable, and drive exceptional customer experiences.

MSI Data, LLC (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to see more existing customers expand their use of the Service Pro platform as well as attract and onboard new customers, pivoting from reactive customer interactions to proactive while incorporating multiple mediums for different learning styles. Milt is the right person to lead the organization and our customers to the next level of adoption and usage", says Geoff Surkamer, Chief Executive Officer.

Field service technicians are quickly evolving into knowledge workers with a greater dependence on technology, specifically software to drive efficiency and greater productivity leading to more profitable work orders.

"I look forward to helping MSI's customers drive efficiencies and enable value through Service Pro usage. This was a great opportunity to join MSI's industry-leading team and leverage my field service, software, and customer marketing experiences", says Milt Hwang.

About MSI: Located in Milwaukee, WI. Service Pro by MSI helps companies drive greater profitability for work orders in the equipment-centric field service industry. Visit https://www.msidata.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact:

Trevor Luebe, marketing@msidata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSI Data