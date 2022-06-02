Kaleyra Announces Donation to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today that it will donate nearly $30,000 to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Kaleyra, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleyra) (PRNewswire)

In March, Kaleyra outlined a series of initiatives it would undertake to support the Ukrainian people, including fundraising to address the immediate needs for medical supplies and aid for displaced Ukrainian families. Today's announcement sees the fulfillment of this initiative through a donation to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. In addition to Kaleyra's corporate gift of $20,000, employee donations provided nearly $10,000 in additional funds to the organization for a total of almost $30,000. the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working to repair vital infrastructure, provide much-needed medical supplies, and help families with food and other needs, including psychological support.

"We continue to stand against the war with Ukraine and its people," said Kaleyra CEO Dario Calogero. "That is why Kaleyra is donating to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which is expected to directly impact the lives of refugees and those who remain in Ukraine. At Kaleyra, we've always believed that it only takes a small group of dedicated individuals to create tremendous positive change in the lives of others. We're proud of our team's efforts to ease the hardships facing the Ukrainian people."

In addition to the Company's fundraising efforts, Kaleyra employees made two trips to refugee areas in Romania over the past few months. The first trip saw Kaleyreans quickly mobilize and travel over 1,900 kilometers to reach the Romania-Ukraine border with essential supplies and laptops to support FDP – Protagoniști în Educație, the local NGO whose mission is to promote the human dignity of the most disadvantaged people in the area, and has pivoted to focus on the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The second trip, also in support of FDP – Protagoniști în Educație, was to Bucarest to provide food and cleaning supplies to local communities and Romanian Social Services hosting refugees. Teammates were able to visit communities and engage with Ukrainian refugees first-hand.

Kaleyra's donation of $30,000 is a direct reflection of the esprit de corps and global citizenry of the organization. While monetary donations and supply trips have been an integral part of Kaleyra's plan to support the region, Kaleyra also has instituted an employment program for displaced Ukrainians and has stated that it will continue to look for meaningful ways to contribute to Ukrainian relief efforts well into the future.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

