CRN Recognizes ATSG on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on the IT industry today.

This year marks the fifth time that ATSG has been recognized on this prestigious list. ATSG's continued growth and evolution illustrates its ongoing commitment to driving extraordinary value in the marketplace, with its Intelligent IT as a Service solutions that include managed services, public and private cloud, collaboration, unified communications, contact center, digital workplace, mobility, hybrid and digital infrastructure, and security. Through their targeted acquisition model, ATSG rapidly integrates top-notch technologists into their unified platform, driving positive business outcomes and ensuring optimal client experiences from both an IT organizational and end-user perspective.

"ATSG is honored to be featured on this prestigious list for the fifth consecutive year," said Warren Greenberg, Chief Client Officer, ATSG. "Our continued global success and strategic acquisitions have further strengthened our large enterprise capabilities, automation platforms, and intellectual property, as well as expanded our presence in the channel partner ecosystem. I am very proud of our team's ability to focus on client intimacy by consistently executing effective communication and delivering exceptional experiences and business outcomes."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational technology solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of secure Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration, and Customer Experience offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net . Like us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter , or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

