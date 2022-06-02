Clincierge to Host Patient Experience Panel at BIO International 2022

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clincierge today announced CEO Scott Gray will moderate Participant Sensitivity: Amplifying the Voice of the Patient in Clinical Trials at the upcoming 2022 BIO International Convention on June 13-16, 2022, in San Diego, California.

A diverse panel of industry experts will join Gray on stage to explore how the patient experience impacts clinical trial outcomes and provide practical strategies for overcoming barriers to trial participation. The session is scheduled for Monday, June 13, at 1 p.m. PDT in Session Room 11A.

"Recruitment and retention in clinical trials are two of the most pressing challenges facing our industry," Gray said. "When trial sponsors and clinical researchers take a step back to consider the patient experience, and how they can support patients and their caregivers, their trials become more efficient with life-saving and life-enhancing therapies entering the market faster."

The panel's discussion will be informed by an independent study commissioned by Clincierge and conducted by panelist David Harris, president, Insight and Measurement. Additional panelists include Pam Cusick, senior vice president, Rare Patient Voice and Elisabeth Selph, associate director of clinical procurement and outsourcing, Ultragenyx.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world's largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day in-person event includes networking, programming, and partnering opportunities. The convention features more than 100 educational sessions and 500 experts who cover diverse, relevant topics, including business development and finance opportunities, healthcare innovations, the future of biotechnology, and the regulatory and policy landscape.

About Clincierge

Clincierge is the leading provider of patient support services for clinical trials. Clincierge's global team of patient care coordinators manages the logistics of trial participation for patients and their caregivers, including travel and reimbursement. Since 2015, Clincierge has coordinated patient logistics in more than 300 clinical trials around the world. For more information, visit www.clincierge.com.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

