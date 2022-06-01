pareIT Launches the First Medicolegal Platform for Automated Medical Record Summaries

The platform offers the first and only AI solution for medicolegal lawyers, insurance companies & hospitals

LOS ANGELES , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pareIT, an automated medical record analysis company, today announced the official launch of its platform. pareIT's patent-pending artificial intelligence and machine learning models have been trained on more than a million medicolegal data points, allowing for automatic analysis of medical cases files. The platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leveraging Amazon Comprehend Medical, is set to disrupt the medicolegal industry through providing a solution that automatically categorizes medicolegal case files, and analyzes medical case files, including, removing duplicative and void documents, placing files into a chronological timeline, and extracting diagnoses, prognoses, treatment recommendations, medical history, and hand-written records.

Traditionally, the process of medical record summaries is performed manually by in-house legal staff or outsourced medical practitioners, taking days to complete, and depending on the case size, can cost thousands of dollars. pareIT, on the other hand, can analyze a thousand pages within as little as two hours, and costs about a third of the price typically charged for such services. The platform is specialized for the medicolegal industry, including personal injury claims, medical malpractice, criminal cases, and worker's compensation.

"As one of the most retained biomechanics experts in the country, I recognized and dealt with the inefficient and costly process of medical record analyses for the better part of a decade," said Dr. Rami Hashish, Founder of pareIT. "I am happy to announce the official launch of pareIT, which will set new technological standards for our industry, and help professionals reduce mistakes, while saving time and money on medical record analyses."

pareIT achieves similar accuracy metrics to manual medical record summaries, but with the use of AI, will continue to increase in accuracy and speed overtime.

More information on pareIT is available at pareIT.com.

About pareIT

pareIT uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to sort legal case files and summarize medical records – a process typically performed manually by in-house legal staff or outsourced medical practitioners. pareIT has been trained on over a million data points, allowing for automated analyses performed at 10x the speed for a third of the cost, improving efficiency for medicolegal lawyers, insurance companies & hospitals. pareIT stands as the only technological solution to a 50-billion-dollar industry. With the use of AI, pareIT will continue to improve overtime, continuously resetting the bar for accuracy and efficiency. To learn more, visit pareit.com.

