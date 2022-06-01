The Paley Center for Media Hosts ESPN Fifty/50: Honoring the Stories of Title IX

The month-long event celebrates the most influential women and moments in sports over the fifty years of Title IX

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today launched ESPN Fifty/50: Honoring the Stories of Title IX, an exploration of the rise of women in sports coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of Title IX, the law that leveled the playing field for women in sports and paved the way for a new generation of female sports leaders. ESPN Fifty/50 runs through July 10, 2022.

Featuring unforgettable moments of struggle and triumph, ESPN Fifty/50 features iconic athletic attire, photography, and video from women's sports over the last fifty years, including from tennis great Serena Williams, pioneering professional race car driver Danica Patrick, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, track star Wyomia Tyus, the trailblazing 1976 Yale women's crew team, the champion U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, the women of the WNBA, and many other women's sports stars. ESPN Fifty/50 includes examples of the actual outfits these athletes wore and the gear they used, including Serena Williams's 2018 US Open "Tutu," pioneering racecar driver Danica Patrick's fire suit, and a racket used in competition by tennis and equality icon Billie Jean King.

"We are proud to present these impactful and inspirational stories of challenge and triumph in partnership with ESPN here at The Paley Center," says The Paley Center president and CEO Maureen Reidy. "Thanks, in great measure to Title IX, women are now headliners throughout sports media and in sporting venues worldwide, avidly followed by legions of fans. We are thrilled to join with ESPN in presenting this most important exhibit."

Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN said, "Our team has assembled an exceptional collection of artifacts, memorabilia, photography, and footage to help tell the story of the transformational impact of Title IX. The Paley Center for Media, in the heart of NYC, is the perfect venue for an exhibit celebrating the fight for equality."

ESPN has created an immersive experience that brings to life the stories of the female athletes who served as vital agents of change in the fight for equality over the last fifty years and continue to lead the way towards full equality for women in all fields.

ESPN Fifty/50 opens with a June 1 private red-carpet event featuring the world premiere of ESPN's four-part docuseries "37 Words" from acclaimed directors Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham, which tells the inspiring story of Title IX the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics; the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact; and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today.

On Friday, June 24 at 5:00 pm, The Paley Center will host a recording of the ESPN podcast "Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy" in front of a live audience, on the impact of Title IX with host and soccer legend Julie Foudy in conversation with two former Women's Sports Foundation presidents, Angela Ruggiero and Phaidra Knight. Ruggiero is an Olympic ice hockey gold medalist and Knight is a Hall of Fame rugby player and current MMA fighter.

During ESPN Fifty/50, there will be daily screenings of Paley Archive content connected to key moments in women's sports.

The Paley Center invites its Members to the ESPN Fifty/50 opening cocktail reception on Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 pm.

ESPN Fifty/50: Honoring the Stories of Title IX runs from June 1 to July 10, 2022.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society.

The Paley Center's premier programming can be viewed on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page. The public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media.

Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about the Paley Center and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org.

