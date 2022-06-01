Nitches and Artist Voodo Fé Honor the Legacy of Miles Davis with Exclusive Clothing Designs

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today released designs of its exclusive Miles Davis streetwear items that were created with renowned multimedia artist VooDo Fé. The clothing captures the essence of one of the most gifted and innovative artists, who continues to impact music today. Nitches and Voodo Fé will also bring the genius of Miles Davis to the metaverse by developing a comprehensive NFT (non-fungible token) strategy.

The Miles Davis family granted VooDo Fé a licensing agreement to use his image. Voodo Fé has produced more than 8,000 original pieces in visual art, music, fashion design, graphic design and other products. He has worked with well-known brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, NFL and NBA.

"To reach Miles Davis' enormous and diverse fan base, we wanted to use technology to help tell his story," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "We plan to build a digital community that is dedicated to celebrating his life, as well as create unique NFTs that can be sold as digital collectibles and art."

NFTs are unique digital assets that can be owned, sold and traded using blockchain technology. The digital community will provide members with unique access to NFTs, online games and perks, such as airdrops (free cryptocurrency).

"I am so grateful to have the opportunity to create not only an unforgettable clothing collection, but also a digital NFT collection through Nitches that keeps Miles Davis' memory alive for generations of fans," said Voodo Fé, artist and collection designer. "I cannot wait to see my designs on the streets and in the metaverse."

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches Inc.