Heritage Bank announces new commercial and relationship banking teams in Vancouver, Washington; Portland and Eugene, Oregon

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank, a subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA), is pleased to announce the addition of new commercial and relationship banking teams in Vancouver, Washington; Portland and Eugene, Oregon. The teams include a regional manager, three team leaders, banking officers, credit analysts and additional support staff dedicated to helping commercial, small business and nonprofit customers succeed.

Bryan McDonald, president and chief operating officer, commented, "We are excited to have this talented group of bankers join the bank. We think they will contribute significantly to our continuing success, and we will benefit from the experience, integrity, skill, and community focus of these high performing teams. We look forward to supporting their efforts to deliver an expanded set of high-quality banking services in the Vancouver, greater Portland, and Eugene markets."

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of 49 banking offices to serve customers in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and the Heritage Bank website at www.HeritageBankNW.com.

