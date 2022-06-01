The Corporate Citizenship Project Appoints Bryan Junus as Chief Analyst

Mr. Junus's focus will be developing an industry-leading set of ESG standards and conducting ESG assessments of publicly traded companies

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank dedicated towards a data-driven approach to corporate governance matters, today announced the appointment of experienced CFA Bryan Junus to as Chief Analyst. Mr. Junus will be charged with developing a transparent quantifiable ESG rating system for publicly traded companies.

"Public companies deserve standards that are clear and reward the best performers"

Mr. Junus had the following comment on his appointment:

"The ESG rating system is broken. Investors lack reliable sources of objective information on companies' ESG performance because ratings agencies are crippled by massive conflicts of interest. Moreover, public companies deserve standards that are clear and reward the best performers instead of those who spend big to game the system."

Mr. Junus is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) with over 10 years of experience working in the financial industry. He has worked in a variety of roles including managing client assets, corporate finance, capital raising, consulting, financial education, and real estate. His experience in ESG-related matters includes, among other things, working with green-energy companies on securing investor funding. He received a Bachelor of Science in Management Science from University of California, San Diego.

