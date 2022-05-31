Hekka launches new website and mobile App

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce platform Hekka , founded by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), today announced the launch of its new website and mobile app to provide users with a seamless and innovative shopping experience. Both the website and app build on the platform's existing web presence and provide users with real-time fashion, home and electronics goods at accessible prices.

"This year, we aim to expand Hekka's market share and establish Hekka as the e-commerce marketplace of the future," said Andy Tian, CEO of AIG. "Both the new website and app are the next step in our roadmap to reach those ambitious goals."

One of the app's early promotional offerings is an exclusive electronic Mystery Box game (USA only), where users can choose a pack to be virtually unboxed to win a range of prizes. All prizes are worth up to ten times as much as the chosen box's value; iPhones, drones, electric scooters, and gaming consoles are just a few of the prizes users can win. In the near future, the app will also be available worldwide and promote everything presented on Hekka's website, from clothing and electronics to home appliances and pet supplies.

At this year's New York Fashion Week, Hekka announced a new fashion collection with its partner Uplive, the popular live social platform also launched by AIG. This was a key step towards Hekka's expansion aspirations and furthers its goal of making fashion accessible to all. At NYFW, Hekka showcased its concept of high-end comfort paired with inspiring styles. Celebrity guests and other interested parties were able to witness firsthand how Hekka embraces inclusivity and accessibility and brings more approachable styles to people around the world.

About Hekka

Originally founded in Singapore, Hekka is an online marketplace that features a broad range of products and is emerging as a leader in the consumer electronics and the real-time fashion industry. Its capability to create an inclusive, cross-border and seamless shopping experience is improving consumers' daily lives through high-end technology and emerging trends. Launched by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners across Europe, US, and India. For more information, visit hekka.com and follow @hekka.official on all social platforms.

About AIG

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. AIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

Contact: Thais Helena, thais.helena@asiainnovations.net

SOURCE Hekka