Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates Summer with All Things OREO

Seasonal Promotion Commemorates OREO Cookie's 110th Birthday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the summer of All Things OREO® at Cold Stone Creamery as the iconic cookie celebrates its 110th birthday this year. We'll be celebrating by offering OREO® Crème Ice Cream. This delicious and always-in-demand flavor takes center stage in two brand new Creations. The new OREO® Crème Ice Cream and Creations™ will be available beginning May 11 at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com).

OREO Cookies & Creamery Cake (PRNewswire)

Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates 110 Years of All Things OREO

A smooth and creamy treat for the eyes and the tastebuds, the OREO® Cookie Goldmine Creation™ features OREO® Crème Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Golden OREO® Cookies and Caramel.

Nothing says "party!" like confetti and sprinkles! The two come together in our OREO® Cookie Confetti & Crème™ made with OREO® Crème Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles and Fudge!

And don't forget our year-round fan favorite OREO® Overload Signature Creation™ and Cookies & Creamery™ Ice Cream Cake!

"Cold Stone Creamery is honored to wish the beloved OREO® Cookie a happy 110th birthday this year," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "OREO Crème Ice Cream has been a local fan favorite at so many Cold Stone® locations for years, so we're thrilled to offer it nationwide this summer. We can't think of a better way to celebrate All Things OREO!"

The OREO® Crème Ice Cream and Creations™ will be available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide until August 30.

Promotional Flavor:

OREO® Crème Ice Cream

Promotional & Featured Creations™:

OREO® Cookie Goldmine ™ – OREO® Crème Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Golden OREO® Cookies & Caramel

OREO® Cookie Confetti & Crème™ – OREO® Crème Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles & Fudge

OREO® Overload – Sweet Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, double the OREO® Cookies & Fudge

Featured Cake:

Cookies & Creamery – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake & Sweet Cream Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

OREO Cookie Confetti & Creme (PRNewswire)

OREO Overload (PRNewswire)

OREO Cookie Goldmine (PRNewswire)

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience(r) through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Cold Stone Creamery is a subsidiary of Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com (PRNewsFoto/Cold Stone Creamery) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery