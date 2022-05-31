BED BATH & BEYOND® LAUNCHES EVERHOME™ FOR EVERY HOME

The Newest Owned Brand Collection Available in Stores, on the App and at bedbathandbeyond.com Features Casually Coastal Home Decor for Everyday Living

UNION, N.J. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) introduces Everhome™, a casually sophisticated collection of bedding, bath linens and accessories, decor, and outdoor furnishings now available in-stores, on the app and online, only at Bed Bath & Beyond. Everhome offers a fresh approach to traditional design, with a coastal-inspired aesthetic that is easy and elegant. The Everhome assortment features warm and welcoming styles for everyday living, delivering lasting quality at accessible prices.

"We're thrilled to launch our ninth Owned Brand, Everhome, as home design enthusiasts continue to refine their indoor and outdoor spaces with the changing of the seasons and in time for the start of summer," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "Everhome features the perfect mix of contemporary classics in a curated collection we know consumers will love to showcase throughout their home."

Everhome Products

The Everhome collection offers versatility through its clean aesthetic, refreshing color palette, and airy designs, many of which are inspired by America's coastal regions–from California cool to Charleston charm to New England classics. The collection fits into everyday living while also elevating essentials to create beautiful roomscapes that make everyone feel comfortable. From bedding and bath to outdoor dining, shoppers can find the following products in each category:

Bedding: Sheets & pillowcases; duvet/comforter & sham sets; quilts; throws; throw/decorative pillows

Bath: Bath furniture; towels; bath rugs; shower curtains; soap dishes/dispensers; bath accessories

Outdoor: Outdoor furniture and garden collections (dining, lounge, bistro & bar); umbrellas; lanterns; planters; dinnerware; serveware; table textiles; décor

Indoor Decor: Decorative mirrors; frames; shelves; decorative storage baskets; lighting; decorative objects; wall décor & art; window treatments

"Everhome is purposeful and versatile, fulfilling our continued aspiration to create easy and flexible living spaces," said Neil Lick, SVP of Owned Brands at Bed Bath & Beyond. "The collection provides a home that works for all our needs and communicates a welcoming airy style appreciated across generations."



Everhome products are available only at Bed Bath & Beyond—at stores nationwide, through in-store or curbside pickup, the five-star app or bedbathandbeyond.com, and via same-day delivery in some locations. For more information, check out bedbathandbeyond.com/everhome.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com , bedbathandbeyond.ca , buybuybaby.com , buybuybaby.ca , facevalues.com and decorist.com .

