InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Smartwatches (TSL-185)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a retro alternative to conventional wristbands for smartwatch users," said an inventor, from Riverview, Fla., "so I invented the GEN 4 POCKET WATCH. My design could also help to prevent smartwatch damage associated with wearing the device on the wrist."

The invention provides a new way to wear a smartwatch. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear the watch on the wrist. As a result, it offers an attractive retro style and it could provide added protection. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who use smartwatches. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

