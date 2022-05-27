Canton Fair Expands Global Partnerships to Promote Foreign Trade

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 131st Canton Fair, the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC) has signed cooperation agreements with the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among other industrial and commercial institutions from the Belt and Road countries and the RCEP member countries, to expand the Fair's trade promotion service for global partners old and new. In addition, the Centre has established a strategic partnership with the ASEAN Furniture Industries Council and has strengthened collaboration with industrial associations and media outlets around the world, with the goal of leveraging industrial resources and media channels to conduct more professional marketing.

CFTC has launched the Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partnership Program (CFGPP) since 2004. Based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, CFTC has built cooperative partnerships with overseas official trade promotion offices and industrial and commercial institutions that boast friendships with China, strong professionalism, and great influence. CFGPP has favored pragmatic and efficient cooperation in marketing, publicity, mutual visits and information exchanges. By sharing and integrating resources, members of the Program have enjoyed coordinated development.

Up to now, CFTC has established cooperative relations for the Fair with 170 global partners from 93 countries and regions, including official trade promotion offices, industrial and commercial associations, foreign chambers of commerce in China, leading multinationals and trade service providers, with 78 from 50 Belt and Road countries and 40 from all 15 RCEP member countries.

Steadily, CFGPP will become more international, market-oriented and professional, providing more quality services for global buyers and exhibitors and assisting the Canton Fair in its role as a platform for all-round opening-up.

