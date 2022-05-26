PBS Honors Sonia Manzano with the 2022 Beacon Award

ARLINGTON, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PBS announced it will honor Sonia Manzano with the 2022 Beacon Award. The highest honor in public television, the Beacon award pays tribute to individuals whose work inspires Americans and enriches our nation, in keeping with the mission of PBS.

Sonia Manzano, 2022 Beacon Award Recipient (PRNewswire)

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger presented the award to Manzano at PBS's Annual Meeting of Member Stations. Manzano's longtime friend, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, was also in attendance for the award presentation.

"Through the power of storytelling, Sonia has positively impacted millions of families across the country," said Kerger. "We are delighted to recognize Sonia with PBS's highest award for her leadership and service to the public media system."

A groundbreaking actor, author and creator, Manzano embodies the best of public media. She has touched the lives of generations of children through SESAME STREET and ALMA'S WAY, PBS KIDS' newest series of which she is the creator and executive producer, and is inspired by her own childhood that empowers kids to think creatively.

Born in the South Bronx, Manzano is a first-generation mainland Puerto Rican who has impacted the lives of millions since the early 1970s as the actress who defined the role of "Maria" on the acclaimed television series, SESAME STREET.

Twice nominated for an Emmy® Award as best performer in a children's series, she has won 15 Emmys for her television writing. She is also the author of the picture books No Dogs Allowed, A Box Full of Kittens and Miracle on 133rd Street, published by Simon & Schuster. Her novel, The Revolution of Evelyn Serrano, and a memoir, Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South Bronx, were released by Scholastic. Scholastic will release her latest novel, Coming Up Cuban, in August 2022. In May 2016, she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Emmy® Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in recognition as a pioneer in the representation of Latinos on television and for portraying "Maria" for 44 years on SESAME STREET.

PBS is proud to honor Manzano with the Beacon Award for her many cultural contributions, impact and leadership across public media.

The PBS Beacon Award, formerly known as the Be More Award, was established in 2004. Former awardees include Fred Rogers (2004), Jim Lehrer (2005), Bill Moyers (2006), Neil DeGrasse Tyson (2008), Ken Burns (2009), Joan Ganz Cooney (2010), Rebecca Eaton (2011), Gwen Ifill (2012), Alberto Ibarguen (2013), Miles O'Brien (2014), David Fanning (2015), Newton Minow (2016), Bill Isler (2017), Stanley Nelson (2018), Judy Woodruff (2019) and Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (2021).

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS' broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS' premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on Twitter.

From left to right: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 2022 Beacon Award Recipient Sonia Manzano & PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger. Photo by Scott Henrichsen, scottfoto.com. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/PBS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PBS