Nissi Ogulu To Launch NFT For Good Collection 'Jigsaw Tribe' On Binance NFT Marketplace

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has announced that London-based, Nigerian musician-artist, NISSI OGULU, will be launching 'Jigsaw Tribe.' The exclusive NFT For Good collection will be available on the Binance NFT marketplace in collaboration with Binance Charity on May 30, 2022.

Binance logo (PRNewswire)

The digital art series features a collection of unique pieces exploring the music heritage of Africa through ancient yet animated instruments, 'Jigsaw Tribe'. It explores the different facets of life and music, each represented as a puzzle piece.

"What excites me is the fact that African music and culture are finally getting the renown and success they so richly deserve as being integral to global music and creativity. So, the collection is my artistic take on bringing the continent's vibrant music tradition and all-round creative brilliance to the world, this time in an animated way," says Nissi.

This NFT collection comprises various rarity levels and pricing, added value utilities include invitations to live events and art exhibitions to concessions on signed & printed digital art pieces and white listing privileges to future NFT drops.

This is the latest collaboration for Binance Charity's NFT For Good Campaign, an initiative that enables world renowned creators to convert their art and creativity into meaningful global action targeting social and humanitarian issues. As part of this, a percentage of proceeds will go to The Reach, an Ogulu family initiative which provides 6000 meals a month for underprivileged people in Nigeria along with other ad hoc community initiatives.

"Binance Charity's NFT for Good initiative connects creators, their art and their cause. Jigsaw Tribe is yet another exciting example of this and it's beautiful to see the series merging tradition and technology. Having spent many years working in Africa, the region, the people and their culture holds a special place in my heart. I'm thrilled we're able to collaborate with Nissi in a homage to her heritage," said Helen Hai, Executive VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, into a highly creative family, Nissi's older brother is Burna Boy (dubbed 'the African Giant') and her grandfather is Benson Idonije who was an Afrobeat legend and Fela Kuti's manager.

As an artist, Nissi has worked with a variety of mediums but found her niche in the world of fine art with her unconventional, contemporarily driven style of paintings and artistic innovative design. She has further expanded her deep involvement in the digital realm with her founding of Creele Animation Studios, which creates black and African content with storytelling through animation, music, the metaverse and games.

To participate in this charitable auction in support of the Binance Charity, traders need to open a cryptocurrency account on binance.com and bid for the artwork on https://www.binance.com/en/nft between 30 May 2022 (12:00pm CAT) and end on 20 June 2022 (12:00pm CAT).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Binance