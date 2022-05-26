Lument Closes $13.5 Million Bridge Loan for Two Multifamily Communities in Detroit

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument announced that it closed a $13.5 million proprietary bridge loan to facilitate the refinance of two multifamily communities consisting of 118 total units in Detroit, Michigan. James Kelly, director with Lument in Atlanta, led the transaction. The sponsor is Greatwater Opportunity Capital, a real estate private equity investment manager and development firm focused on Detroit and other emerging urban markets. Greatwater has deployed over $150 million of equity into Detroit neighborhoods, many of which are designated opportunity zones.

"We are always proud to work with organizations like Greatwater Opportunity Capital, which excels at producing positive local outcomes and superior returns by investing in opportunistic cities such as Detroit," said Lument's Kelly. "This marks our tenth fruitful collaboration, and we look forward to more success in the future and continuing to help Greatwater accomplish its strategy of acquiring, significantly renovating, and leasing up high-quality multifamily housing across the country."

Both properties were originally constructed in 1924. Greatwater acquired the properties in early 2020, at a time when the properties were in disrepair and had almost no occupants. The company promptly undertook $7.5 million in extensive renovations, which equates to $64,000 per unit, to dramatically overhaul the properties and turn them into first-rate multifamily housing.

The bridge loan has a two-year term and a variable interest rate. In addition to refinancing an existing construction loan of $10.6 million and lowering debt service costs, the closing provides cash-out proceeds to investors, funds immediate repairs required to complete substantial rehabilitation, and provides $625,000 for future renovations.

Located approximately half a mile apart, the communities are called Selden Manor, which features 48 units within a four-story building, and Heather Hall, which consists of 70 units within a ten-story building.

