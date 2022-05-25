Vymo Recognized in Now Tech: Sales Engagement Solutions Report

The new report explores the value that sales engagement platforms can offer organizations to efficiently orchestrate, execute, measure, and optimize buyer-seller interactions.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the sales engagement platform of choice for global financial institutions, has been included in Forrester's 'Now Tech: Sales Engagement Solutions, Q2 2022' report. Designed for sales and marketing leaders, the report explains how organizations can enhance seller efficiency, increase omnichannel capabilities, and improve analytics. Vymo is recognized in the sales engagement platform functionality segment. According to the Forrester report, "Sales engagement platforms represent a comprehensive set of capabilities…Sales and revenue development teams select these solutions for the integrated, robust feature set."

The Forrester report stated that "Interaction insights aggregated through a single source of truth and combined with efficient execution enable sales engagement solutions to utilize cadences and next best actions to align with buyer needs and improve outcomes."

Yamini Bhat, CEO & Co-Founder of Vymo, says, "Sales engagement is table stakes for better business outcomes. We're excited that there is an increasing focus on sales engagement and are thrilled to be acknowledged in the Now Tech report. Vymo is simplifying day-to-day workflows for 250,000+ frontline sellers, managers, and leaders in financial enterprises through intelligent insights and playbooks."

Capturing behavior signals and translating them into actionable next steps has gained massive importance in a post-covid world.

Vymo automatically captures customer interactions across channels to provide sellers next best actions to align with their prospects' needs. Working with financial services institutions around the world, the mobile-first platform is helping sales teams realize their potential with deep verticalized playbooks that directly impact business outcomes. Key milestones include:

Top 20 banks in the world : 2X growth in customer acquisitions

Asia's #1 Insurer : 5.4X increase in customer engagement

Fortune 500 Life Insurer: 26% increase in lead conversion within a week

With deep verticalized playbooks for financial service institutions that directly impact business outcomes, Vymo's intelligent nudges and suggestions have a high degree of compliance and have proven successful in influencing behaviors bottom-up at scale. With DAU (Daily Active Usage) of over 75% across 250,000 users in 8+ countries and 60 mins per day time spent by users, Vymo's engagement is stronger than Slack or Instagram.

