Univar Solutions and ANGUS Expand Distribution Agreement in Europe to Include the Homecare & Industrial Cleaning Market

Enhances Univar Solutions' portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients offered to cleaning product formulators

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today the expansion of its distribution agreement with ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS"), a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals for life sciences, home and personal care and industrial markets, to include the pan-European Homecare & Industrial Cleaning (HIC) market. This agreement will further enable Univar Solutions to provide its customers with expanded access to specialty cleaning ingredients alongside comprehensive technical innovation and sourcing support.

Univar Solutions customers across Europe now have access to ANGUS' specialty additives, such as AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) and TRIS AMINO™ Crystals (tromethamine), which are designed to improve the performance, safety profile and stability of cleaning products, even in the most demanding applications. Under the expanded agreement, Univar Solutions will also offer ULTRA PC™-grades of ANGUS amino alcohols for homecare and industrial cleaning customers who seek low secondary amine content.

"At Univar Solutions, we support homecare and industrial cleaning manufacturers around the globe through a hub-and-spoke model of Solution Centers offering prototyping, trend kits, performance and raw material evaluations and formulation as well as technical assistance," said Aaron Lee, global vice president for Homecare & Industrial Cleaning at Univar Solutions. "With a vast portfolio of materials from some of the world's premier specialty and core product suppliers, Univar Solutions can help develop better performing and sustainable solutions for laundry detergents, glass cleaners and other unique applications; this agreement will further help and support supply chains and product development across Europe."

The agreement expands Univar Solutions relationship with ANGUS, which today serves customers in the Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) and Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE) and Rubber & Plastic Additives markets. ANGUS offers a unique portfolio of globally registered amino alcohol additives that meet complex HIC formulating requirements and that complement Univar Solutions' expansive offering of specialty ingredients and solutions.

"Our portfolio of specialty additives combines superior performance with visible, measurable benefits in a wide range of end uses, from dish, fabric and pet care to heavy-duty surface cleaning," said Liam Doherty, senior vice president - Europe, Middle East, Africa and India for ANGUS Chemical Company. "We are excited to expand our existing agreement with Univar Solutions and their broad network and deep expertise in homecare and industrial cleaning applications to better serve formulators and manufacturers across Europe that are using ANGUS chemistries."

Univar Solutions and its team of scientists, formulation experts and application specialists help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe by contributing to the development and supply of more sustainable cleaning products. As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable product formulations with exceptional performance, our team of experts across a network of global Solution Centers work on helping to improve time to market, solve problems and deliver ingredient innovation through human ingenuity.

Learn more about Univar Solutions' Homecare & Industrial Cleaning business at https://www.univarsolutions.com/industries/homecare-industrial-cleaning.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ANGUS Chemical Company

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. www.angus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

