MADE IN NETWORK FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MEP CAPITAL & CORDILLERA INVESTMENT PARTNERS.

DLC, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Made In Network has formed a strategic partnership with investment groups MEP Capital and Cordillera Investment Partners to accelerate the company's mission of helping creators build the next generation of media brands.

Made In Network Logo (PRNewswire)

Made In Network will support its creators with $50 million investment

Over the next five years, Made In Network plans to invest over $50mm into its creator talent and brand studio including development of new original IP, product extensions, catalog licensing, and business diversification.

The partnership brings substantial growth capital to Made In Network, expanding its ability to bring the company's full suite of creative, production, strategy, and commercial services to some of the world's leading creators and advertisers across digital platforms. Specifically, Made In Network will be investing in the expansion of its partners' businesses through increased production support, new IP development, expansion into other mediums such as podcasts, and the creation of new product lines.

Founded in 2013, Made In Network has been a trusted partner to the highest caliber of content creators, including the Babish Culinary Universe, Cinema Sins, Matty Matheson, Marty Schwartz,Bailey Sarian, and Some Good News. Today, the company's managed channels, on YouTube alone, generate over 3 billion organic annual views across over 70mm subscribers. This viewership rivals or surpasses the viewership of most traditional media and entertainment companies.

In 2018, Made In Network launched its brand studio, Studio Made, to help corporate partners create original content, build audiences, and collaborate with top-tier Creators. Studio Made combines Made In Network's in-depth knowledge of digital video and the emerging creator economy with the creative services approach of top ad agencies. Studio Made is run by longtime agency executive Ryan Mack (the former president of VICE Media's creative agency, Virtue). Studio Made partners have included The Botanist Gin, Cheez It, Salt Life, Yeti, Amazon Music, LG, and AMC Networks among others.

The new alignment with deeply experienced media industry investors cements Made In Network's leadership position as THE trusted creative and operational partner for top-notch Creators. Now, Made In Network is providing BOTH the mission-critical services AND growth capital/extended resources to a curated group of top tier talent.

"While plenty of options are available today to attract investment against existing revenue streams, many of those options don't aid creators in growing their presence into fully-realized businesses," says Kevin Grosch, CEO of Made In Network. "Building a long-lasting, diversified media business requires more than capital. Creators need a team with a comprehensive set of experience and skills. We believe in the unique

potential that Creator-born content businesses hold. Our company was specifically built to work as a partner to Creators, helping them realize their ambitions and aspirations. Made In Network's unique offering, now supported by long-term investment partners, ensures that elite talent across digital media formats have everything they need to accomplish their goals."

In addition to the continued growth of its creator roster, Made In Network is expanding its offerings to advertisers looking to make the greatest impact through digital video and audio. Grosch adds, "While our work with creators is core to our mission as a company, we're equally excited by the planned acceleration of our offering to brand partners. From original branded programming on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Podcasts to product integrations with top channels on the internet, our Studio team is now poised for rapid expansion."

About MIN… Made In Network is a studio and media house, creating content and building audiences in partnership with creators, while also working deeply with consumer brands. Since 2014, Made In Network has been helping creators architect, produce, and operate some of the most influential and culturally relevant channels on the internet, cementing the company as a leader in the emerging creator ecosystem and economy. For brands, Made In Network provides a range of services helping their clients activate and build audiences through content. Learn more at www.madeinnetwork.com .

About MEP… MEP Capital is an investment firm focused on opportunities in the media and entertainment industries, providing support to the creative community. Across digital media, music, film & television, gaming, and live events, MEP partners with leading industry operators to finance projects, acquire assets, and invest in businesses. We invest through long-term oriented funds, with committed capital from institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Learn more at http://www.mepcap.com

About CIP… Cordillera Investment Partners is an investment management firm focused on investing in niche, non-correlated assets. Its investments are generally in sectors that are misunderstood, undercapitalized, and uncorrelated with traditional assets. Cordillera manages over $1 billion of capital for endowments, foundations, family offices, wealth advisors, and other institutional investors. For more information please visit www.cordillera-ip.com .

Investment bank Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Made in Network on this transaction.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Made In Network