West Receives Exhibitor Award at INTERPHEX 2022 for Proprietary DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform

The DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform is an analytics platform aimed at container closure system (CCS) selection, optimization, and usage

EXTON, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced it received the Biotech Innovation Award for the DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform at the INTERPHEX 2022 Technical Conference in New York City.

West team member Kate Giannantonio accepts award from INTERPHEX representative on behalf of West (PRNewswire)

"West is honored to receive an INTERPHEX 2022 Exhibitor Award recognizing the innovation of our DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform," said Chris Ryan, Senior Vice President, Containment and Glass Systems. "By supporting drug development and addressing containment earlier in the process, we can ensure needed drugs get safely to patients quicker. This tool provides a solution for the industry to reduce risk and accelerate development during the early-stage vial container closure system (CCS) selection and usage."

The DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform, a secure online vial integrity software modeling platform designed to help developers make more confident decisions about their container closure systems (CCS), uses a big-data approach, built on 90-plus years of CCS and container closure integrity (CCI) experience. The DeltaCube™ modeling platform provides an efficient and cost-effective tool to guide vial, stopper and seal combination selection based on fit, and supports the troubleshooting of defects or CCI failures due to component dimensional issues.

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com. To learn more about DeltaCube, click here.

For more information about INTERPHEX 2022 and the Exhibitor Award, please visit INTERPHEX's Exhibitor Awards website: www.interphex.com/en-us/exhibit/exhibitor-awards.html.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

