InventHelp Inventors Develop Device for Storing a Pet Waste Scooper (BRK-4114)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better storage accessory for housing a pet scoop device inside the house or outdoors," said one of two inventors, from Huntsville, Ala., "so we invented the HIDE A SCOOPER. Our discreet design would hide the scoop and keep it clean while containing foul odors." The invention provides a discreet way to store a pooper scooper or pet waste shovel device. It also enables the blade portion of the tool to be easily cleaned. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it helps to control odors. The invention features an aesthetically-pleasing design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
