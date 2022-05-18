InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Sink for Remote Locations (BRK-2230)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient sink that can be used to wash hands at remote locations," said an inventor, from Hoover, Ala., "so I invented the PORTABLE COLLAPSABLE SINK. My design eliminates the need to find a public restroom to wash hands and it could help to reduce the spread of germs."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable sink for use at remote outdoor locations. In doing so, it enables users to wash their hands and face, prepare food, etc. As a result, it improves hygiene and it increases convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-2230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

