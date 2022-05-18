CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CRAIG S. CONNOR AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

HILLSDALE, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank ("CNB"), today announced that the combined Boards of CNB and the Company have appointed Craig S. Connor as interim President and CEO, a position that Mr. Connor previously held for 15 years prior to his retirement in 2019. Mr. Connor comes back to these roles after the departure of John R. Waldron. Mr. Waldron, had been with the company for 20 years, and served as a Senior Lender and, recently, as President and CEO.

Mr. Connor, who is also Chairman of the Board for CNB and the Company, stated, "John was a large part of our growth over his time here. He was at the helm for some turbulent times in banking, and the world. We appreciate John's efforts in guiding the bank through those times and truly wish him the best as he moves forward. Furthermore, we remain committed to sustaining our deep commitment to the community and to our tradition of excellence in all aspects of banking. Finally, CNB will maintain our commitment to providing outstanding service for our customers and solid financial performance for our shareholders as our bank continues to be fortunate in having an experienced and highly capable senior management leadership team."

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout South Central Michigan.

