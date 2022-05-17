Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss New Corporate Development

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will host a conference call regarding a new major corporate development at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), May 18, 2022.

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/ or directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Sz8swsuw.

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers, Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell and Chief Operating Officer Pete Jameson.

Telephonic and webcast replays will be available for 30 days starting on May 18, 2022 at approximately 5:30 PM (ET). To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13730166.

