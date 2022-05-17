Maryland State Bar Association Leaders and Members Continue to Ascend to Important Positions in Business, Government and the Judiciary

MSBA celebrates Amy Lorenzini appointment to St. Mary's County Circuit Court & Randolph Sergent designation to serve as Chair of the Maryland Healthcare Commission

BALTIMORE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) applauds the recent nominations of Amy Lorenzini to the Circuit Court for St. Mary's County and Randolph Sergent to Chair the Maryland Healthcare Commission.

In 1896, the MSBA was founded by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, James McSherry. During the last 125 years, MSBA members and leaders have ascended to prominent roles in business, politics, judiciary, academia, and more. Recently, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden selected MSBA President-Elect Erek Barron to serve as U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Natalie McSherry, President of the MSBA, released the following statement:

"The MSBA congratulates Amy Lorenzini and Randolph Sergent on their recent nominations to serve on the Circuit Court for St. Mary's County and appointment to serve as Chair of the Maryland Healthcare Commission, respectively. Both individuals are perfect examples of top-achieving MSBA leaders serving in prominent positions in our community. We are proud to work with the best and brightest in the Maryland legal profession and strive to continue our tradition of elevating key leaders to the highest roles."

Amy Lorenzini has been an attorney with the Prince Frederick firm of Cumberland & Erly, LLC, for the past 17 years, serving as managing partner for the past eight years. Ms. Lorenzini has a general practice that includes a variety of civil and criminal circuit court litigation. She has been regularly appointed by the court to represent individuals in guardianship matters, children in adoption and custody matters, and military personnel.

Randolph S. Sergent, is Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, where he has been employed since 2010. Prior to joining CareFirst, Mr. Sergent was a partner at Venable, LLP. Mr. Sergent also has served in the Maryland Attorney General's Office as Deputy Counsel to the Maryland Insurance Commissioner and as Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Litigation Division.

