MarginEdge and 7shifts Announce Seamless Platform Integration for Restaurants

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading restaurant management platform, MarginEdge is pleased to announce a new integration with restaurant team management platform, 7shifts. This integration enables 7shifts clients to seamlessly and autonomously share their labor data with the MarginEdge platform, empowering them with a full view of their entire controllable costs.

MarginEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarginEdge) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be partnering with 7shifts for this integration benefitting our mutual clients," said MarginEdge CEO Bo Davis. "Labor data is key to understanding variable costs and with the seamless data pull between our platforms, our clients can now see everything in one place enabling them to stay on top of the rapid changes our industry has been experiencing," he added.

With the right tools, labor can be one of the most controllable costs in running a restaurant. This integration autonomously pulls data from 7shifts so that restaurants can:

See all controllable costs and revenue in one place

Track actual labor costs against budgeted labor costs in real time.

View a declining labor budget throughout the period, updated daily, by comparing labor spending to a fixed dollar amount or to a percentage of sales.

View detailed labor summaries broken down by category, employee, or job title throughout a weekly or daily period.

Keep labor in one centralized location alongside other costs and your revenue, including any labor data recorded by a POS.

"We're constantly working to deliver value for our customers," said Jordan Boesch, Founder, and CEO of 7shifts, "Being able to partner with MarginEdge as their first labor integration partner is exciting. This is a game-changer for our mutual restaurant partners - we've seen first-hand the impact it can have when it comes to hitting labor targets."

The ongoing labor shortages have made it more important than ever to be able to accurately staff restaurants, which can help prevent burnout and turnover ensuring better guest experiences and increased profits. By integrating both platforms, operators are supported by providing them the ability to make real-time decisions using robust analytics and insights, and all in one place.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Arlington, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com.

About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying team management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee team management solution is used by over 700,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com.

CONTACT:

Elise Burke/5034597545/elise@marginedge.com

Charissa Benjamin/202-415-4461/charissa@savor-pr.com

Megan Reilly/215-399-6029/megan@savor-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarginEdge