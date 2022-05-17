Linktree Enters Web3 With New NFT

Linktree launches new Web3 features to continue to empower creators

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree, the link-in-bio category leader enabling creators to streamline their online identity and monetise their following, today announced a new set of NFT features for creators in the Web3 space. Linktree users can seamlessly showcase NFTs and build a community around ownership, adding more value to creators across the digital universe.

While Web3 remains at a nascent stage, it offers creators tremendous power through new models of patronage, future investment and ownership. With the introduction of the new NFT capabilities, Linktree is solidifying its commitment to empower the creator community by enabling new ways for creators to monetise their craft and curate a digital identity. Several of the features specified below were developed in partnership with OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace.

Following Linktree's recent $110M USD raise, the business is focusing on introducing new revenue streams and creating further value for creators and brands. With a significant and continuously growing creator base with a strong affinity for Web3, Linktree is excited to empower these individuals to showcase, curate, and grow these digital offerings.

Linktree's Web3 features include:

NFT Gallery Link: The NFT Gallery link allows Linktree users to showcase NFTs right on their Linktree. Creators can add the URL of an OpenSea collection to generate a preview, and have the option of connecting their Metamask wallets to verify ownership of the collection. Alternatively, creators can connect their Metamask wallets and pick up to six owned NFTs to display them in the NFT gallery. Visitors can then click through to OpenSea to view and purchase the available NFTs.

NFT Profile Image and Background : By connecting their wallet, creators can use their NFTs as their profile images or backgrounds on their Linktree. Verified NFTs will be displayed in a hexagonal frame to make them stand apart as profile images, and backgrounds will have a verification badge at the bottom of the creator's Linktree. Visitors can then click to find out more about the NFT on Linktree. Linktree is leveraging OpenSea and Metamask to power this verification.

NFT Lock: NFT creators can lock their links using a smart contract address. Only visitors who own NFTs from a particular collection can unlock the link by connecting their wallets to prove ownership. This feature allows creators to make the distribution of benefits easier, thus making it more worthwhile to own an NFT from their collection.

Alex Zaccaria, co-founder and CEO of LInktree, shared: "Web3 and the power of blockchain has granted creators exciting ways to monetise their passions and build their community. As the creator ecosystem migrates towards this new iteration of the internet, Linktree is excited to provide a home for creators to aggregate their digital assets and showcase what's important to them."

Regarding the partnership between Linktree and OpenSea: "Linktree is hyper-focused on empowering all creators through partnerships & integrations with the platforms they rely on to grow and monetise," says Nick Rizzuto, Head of Partnerships & Innovation at Linktree. "Millions of people have chosen Linktree as their 'digital home' to bring together what's most important to them, and so we wanted to give users a tangible means to display their digital art. OpenSea has been at the forefront of introducing the world to NFTs and is already widely popular on Linktree, so they were a natural partner to help power this functionality."

Ryan Foutty, VP of Business Development at OpenSea adds "The new Linktree x OpenSea integration allows users to prominently display the work they've created or proudly collected, now just one click away on Linktree. We know many NFT creators and collectors already use Linktree to link to their collections on OpenSea, and we're excited that the Linktree integration makes NFT displays that much more seamless and engaging."

Linktree is dedicated to supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion as it continues to empower creators around the world. To amplify this mission, Linktree has purchased a 'World of Women Galaxy' from the 'World of Women' collective, which is a community who are taking action to increase diversity in the NFT space, educate and onboard the next generation of creators, and promote equal opportunities for all . Linktree is also committed to maintaining its climate positive status by continuing to invest in green projects as it adds more Web3 features.

As one of the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with over 1.2 billion monthly views, Linktree continues to prioritise the needs of creators, consumers and brands.

About Linktree

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetise their passion. Linktree is among the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with 1.2 billion unique visitors a month.

In 2021 alone, Linktree enabled over 1 million artists to generate 90 million visits to streaming providers – twice as many artists and three times as many clicks as in the year prior. The platform is utilised by more than 24 million creators, artists, and brands globally including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Noah Beck, Bella Poarch, Red Bull, Shawn Mendes, the Los Angeles Clippers, Comedy Central, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and HBO.

