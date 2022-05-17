Azuca Introduces New SUGAR ALTERNATIVES for Fast-Acting Edibles

—Latest Offerings Provide Seamless Integration for Edibles Manufacturers powered by TiME INFUSION™—

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading edibles ingredient company Azuca today announced new innovations for edibles manufacturers seeking fast-acting infusion formulas: Sugar Alternatives.

Azuca is the leading all-natural, fast-acting cannabis edibles ingredient brand. (PRNewsfoto/Azuca) (PRNewswire)

"As an infusion partner, AZUCA empowers manufacturers with chef-ready, infused ingredients that seamlessly integrate into production processes for fast-onset products," said Kim Sanchez Rael, President & CEO, Azuca. "We are excited to introduce our newest ingredients, designed for health conscious, sugar-free products. This strong roster of sugar alternatives offers the TiME INFUSION™ benefits that consumers have come to rely on and love—fast-onset, social Delta-9-THC effects, and of course, great taste. These carrier ingredient options are designed to spark endless culinary creativity. We look forward to bringing more forward-thinking solutions to cannabis edibles producers, and we have more innovative solutions in our development pipeline for release later this year!"

AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ is the most simple and scalable manufacturing solution for fast-acting gummies, beverages, baked goods, chocolate , pressed tabs, syrups and more. Manufacturers don't have to be limited to traditional sugar or simple syrup when utilizing TiME INFUSION™, a unique superstructure of individually encapsulated cannabinoid molecules resulting in a hydrophilic or water-friendly ingredient. Azuca's new sugar alternatives are manufactured and produced using our cost-effective manufacturing solution, which can reduce active ingredient waste by up to 65% compared to traditional edibles manufacturing. Consumers also feel the same unique sensorial effects of a socially consumable Delta-9-THC experience , a euphoric high akin to smoking, rather than the 11-Hydroxy-THC experience which is often referred to as "couch lock." Additionally, many of the new alternatives offer low-calorie and keto-friendly options for the health-conscious consumer.

The latest sugar alternatives compatible with AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ include:

Allulose - A low-calorie sweetener that is found in products such as wheat, jackfruit, figs, and raisins. Allulose is a simple sugar, so it is absorbed by the body but not metabolized. It also behaves like sugar with baking and freezing. Allulose is popular for the keto diet and is a perfect alternative for those who are diabetic. It is commonly used in snack bars and ice cream.

Stevia - A natural ingredient made from the leaves of a stevia plant that is sweeter than regular sugar but contains no carbohydrates, calories, or artificial ingredients, making it popular in the keto community. Stevia has a mild licorice taste that is slightly bitter and is best in coffee and flavored drinks.

Xylitol - Xylitol is a natural sugar alcohol which combines the traits of sugar molecules and alcohol molecules, and contains 40% less of the calories. Widely used in "sugar free" gum and mints. It is also a popular choice for the keto diet and manufacturing small pressed mits or tabs.

Monk Fruit - Also known as Lo Han Guo or swingle fruit, monk fruit is a small round fruit native to southern China . Known for its medicinal properties in eastern countries, but lately has gotten a lot of popularity as a zero-calorie sugar alternative. Can be used in a large variety of beverages and because it is stable at high temperatures, monk fruit can also be used in baked goods.

Sorbitol - Commonly found in a variety of berries and fruits, sorbitol is often used in packaged foods for sweetness, texture, and moisture retention. It is found naturally in berries like blackberries, raspberries and strawberries, as well as fruits such as apples, apricots, avocados, cherries, peaches and plums.

Erythritol - A zero-calorie, keto and diabetic-friendly sugar alcohol that is commonly found in grapes, mushrooms, pear and watermelon. It can also be found in fermented foods like beer, cheese, sake and wine. Erythritol is only about 60-80% as sweet as sugar and is considered a carbohydrate that is linked to having some oral benefits.

Agglomerated Dextrose - Dextrose can be used as a preservative and is almost identical to glucose so it can quickly be converted into energy in the human body. Coming from corn or wheat, it is about 20% less sweet than table sugar but has great uses in manufacturing baked goods as well as dissolvable powders.

"Sugar is the reigning queen when it comes to the majority of edibles so we continue to see high demand for our infused ingredient applications like White Cane, Raw, Demerara, Coconut, Maple, and Date Sugars," said Corinne Butler, VP of Sales & Marketing at Azuca. "But as the cannabis marketplace matures, so does the need to bring innovative products with advanced ingredients and we're proud to have found that solution without changing our manufacturing process."

To learn more about Azuca, and access its recently published white paper on how AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ enables Delta-9-THC as opposed to traditional 11-Hydroxy-THC, visit here .

About Azuca

Azuca serves edibles manufacturers with best-in-class, fast-onset delivery systems. Azuca's products are chef-created and powered by its patent pending AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ process which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, making them "water-friendly," for a predictable and controllable experience every time. AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ is also available in dozens of SKU's, including Wana Quick gummies. Azuca's branded and co-branded THC products are available in select dispensaries across the US and Canada. Learn more about Azuca on AZUCATiME.com and Follow Azuca on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn.

media@azucatime.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azuca