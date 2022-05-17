2023 Toyota Tundra Adds SX Package to Lineup

New SX Package Adds Custom Style with High Value

Standard i-FORCE 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Produces 389 hp, 479 lb.-ft.

2023 Tundra Available with i-FORCE MAX Powertrain, Produces 437 hp, 583 lb.-ft.

Up to 12,000-Pound Maximum Towing Capacity

Available 14-inch Touchscreen Highlights New-Gen Audio Multimedia System

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 Active Safety Standard on all Tundra Grades

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup debuted last year after great anticipation. The third-generation Tundra made an immediate impact on the segment, thanks, in part, to its two new twin-turbo V6 powertrains, the most powerful of which surprised many since it is a hybrid. Already offering a wide array of choices and options, the 2023 Tundra enters the new model year a new SX Package that offers an updated appearance without a hefty price tag.

The lineup for the 2023 Tundra offers something for everyone, with SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 grades available. TRD Pro and the new flagship Capstone grade return to the Tundra lineup, and they are both offered exclusively with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain.

SX Package: Stylish Profile

The new SX Package is available exclusively on SR5 grades in 4x2 or 4x4. It is offered on Double Cab models with 6.5-foot bed and CrewMax models with the 5.5-foot bed. In all cases, it dresses up the Tundra with bold styling thanks to Dark Gray Metallic 18-inch wheels and by substituting black for body-color trim, including outer door handles and the rear inboard bumper. The Tundra door badges are removed for a minimalist look, while the 4x4 badge on the tailgate gets blacked out (on applicable 4x4 models). Similar treatment can be found inside the cabin, as black accents replace smoked silver for the trim.

The SX Package is available with four exterior colors: White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic and, for a particularly striking look, Midnight Black Metallic.

Putting More Power in Powertrains

The Tundra offers two impressive new powertrains: a twin-turbo V6 engine and a hybrid twin-turbo V6, with the latter being the most powerful of the two. Both engines team with a 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECTi). The new 10-speed features a sequential shift mode, uphill/downhill shift logic and TOW/HAUL driving modes.

The i-FORCE 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 uses DOHC 24-valve cylinder heads and Dual VVTi systems to yield 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. Top dog in the Tundra line is the available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain with 437 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, and a staggering 583 lb.-ft. of torque at a low 2,400 rpm. Yet, this new powerhouse is also an efficiency maven, with up to EPA-estimated 20 MPG city/24 MPG highway/22 MPG combined fuel economy ratings, depending on model grade and drivetrain.

The new i-FORCE MAX combines the twin-turbo V6 with a motor generator with a clutch located within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The motor generator provides additional power through the transmission, while the engine start-up, EV driving, electric assist and energy regeneration are solely done via the parallel hybrid components. The system employs a proven and reliable 288V sealed Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery located under the rear passenger seats.

Although the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph, the gasoline engine remains in constant operation for optimal performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in TOW/HAUL mode, the i-FORCE MAX system is constantly in operation to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.

Off-Road Prowess

Standard on Tundra TRD Pro models and 4x4 trucks equipped with the TRD Off-Road package are a slew of off-road upgrades that enhance off-pavement exploration. Multi-Terrain Select offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain. CRAWL Control functions as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering while it maintains one of five selectable speeds. Downhill Assist Control helps the driver navigate tricky slopes by limiting the speed of the vehicle during descents.

TRD Pro and 4x4 Tundras equipped with the TRD Off-Road package comes standard with an electronically locking rear differential to provide added traction in 4WD Low applications. Multi-Terrain Monitor also comes standard the Pro and TRD Off-Road 4x4, allowing the driver to check the immediate surroundings for potential obstacles. Pressing a button in the vehicle activates front-, rear- and side-camera views on the center display.

Homegrown: For Truck People, By Truck People

Like the prior generation Toyota Tundra, the new generation introduced last year is an American story through and through. It was designed in the U.S. and is assembled exclusively at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX) in San Antonio. "Technical muscle" was a design mantra for the team, as it capitalized on the modern features of the all-new truck while retaining a nod to the outdoor lifestyle at the core of Tundra ownership.

Inside Tundra, premium materials were also a must for a truck with a strong pedigree like Tundra's, especially in high-contact areas. Wrapped armrests, pads across the dash and door and other areas are employed on most trims.

High-strength steel is employed throughout the chassis to help increase rigidity considerably over the previous generation Tundra, while aluminum is used in key areas to help reduce weight. Frame crossmembers are more than doubled in size to provide additional reinforcement and rigidity. A new front cross member is used for the steering, which adds rigidity while enhancing steering input and handling dynamics for the driver. For Limited grade and above, the cab is mounted to the frame with hydraulic mounts to enhance ride comfort.

The Tundra's bed is lightweight and extremely strong thanks to the new sheet-molded compound (SMC) construction and aluminum reinforcing cross members. The new SMC bed helps offer added protection against dents, impact dings and rust compared to traditional steel decks. Even the tailgate uses lightweight construction techniques to reduce weight by 20% compared to the previous generation. All Tundras feature a power release tailgate controlled from the key fob.

Modernized Suspension

The third-generation Tundra ditched leaf springs in favor of a new multi-link rear suspension. The change helps improve ride comfort, straight-line stability and overall handling dynamics – not to mention it also improves towing capability compared to the previous grade. The maximum towing capacity for Tundra increases 17.6% over the previous generation, to 12,000 pounds. The maximum payload increases to 1,940 pounds, an improvement of more than 11%.

The double wishbone front suspension enhances ride comfort, driving performance and overall durability.

For TRD Off-Road packages, Bilstein monotube shocks improve damping for on- and off-highway driving. For maximum off-road performance, TRD Pro grades are fitted with 2.5-inch diameter FOX internal bypass shocks. The front FOX shocks provide the truck with a 1.1-inch front lift. The TRD Pro gains additional off-road features, including a new TRD Pro front stabilizer bar, aluminum front skid plate, additional underbody protection and unique all-terrain Falken tires. Red-painted suspension parts add a distinctive TRD design touch.

The Tundra is, for the first time, available with a rear air suspension system with automatic and manual leveling functions. Another first for Tundra is the available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system. Adopted from the luxury-vehicle category, AVS is designed to continually adjust damping force based on ever-changing road conditions, enhancing both ride quality and handling.

Premium Towing Machine

Beyond the added chassis strength, the Tundra offers a slew of features to help make towing easier. For added visibility when trailering, the available Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) uses cameras to display a top-down view of the truck on the available 14-inch display. Views include the rear truck bed to check on cargo, a rear split view to show what's nearby on each side of the trailer and a hitch view to assist with trailer connecting.

Available power extending and folding tow mirrors offer an improved view of a trailer, thanks to a taller profile and revised mirror curvature that help enhance the driver's field of view. The new mirrors are heated and feature integrated turn signals and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) notification. They also house the cameras for the PVM/MTM systems. LED trailering lights on the mirrors are controlled from inside the cabin to provide light rearward toward the trailer when needed.

When connected with Toyota's integrated trailer brake controller, the Tundra's available Blind Spot Monitor can recognize blind spots for both the truck and the trailer. The available new air suspension system offers the ability to load-level the rear height to achieve the right balance between truck and trailer.

TSS 2.5 Standard on All Tundras

Tundra models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 on every grade. This advanced system includes:

Pre-collision System with Pedestrian Detection with intersection support

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Keeping Technology: Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Sway Warning System

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) area available and come standard on certain grades. Plus, the available Parking Support Brake is designed to implement brake control when there's a possibility of a collision with a stationary object, approaching vehicle or while parking.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high- and low-beam headlights. Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display the signs on the multi-information display (MID).

For 2023, all Tundra models are equipped with Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder. This feature detects whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on. If so, it flashes a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

All-New Toyota Audio Multimedia

The third-gen Tundra introduced Toyota's all-new Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. An all-new Human Machine Interface (HMI) delivers advanced interaction through sight, touch and voice activation.

The latest Toyota Audio Multimedia boasts five times greater processing power than the previous generation system. The comprehensive system features a centrally located standard 8-inch touchscreen or an available 14-inch touchscreen with enhanced resolution for high-quality, crisp visuals. It also includes more responsive touch functionality familiar to consumers, including the pinch and zoom functions used on phones and tablets. Certain to be a favorite among gloved Tundra passengers, the new system still uses a large, easy-to-grip dial for audio volume. The new Toyota Audio Multimedia system also offers standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility.

The virtual Intelligent Assistant* provides an easy-to-use virtual companion that is more advanced and personalized than ever before. Using simple wake-up phrases such as "Hey/Hi/Hello/OK Toyota" make connection easy and seamless. Intuitive and natural VA responses allow for audible replies by the user, creating a human-like conversation experience.

*Intelligent Assistant requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription.

Cloud Based Navigation for Down-to-Earth Adventures

The cloud-based native navigation system* offers real-time Over the Air (OTA) updates for mapping and Points of Interest (POIs), as well as integrating Google POI data for up-to-date search capability. The new navigation system allows drivers and passengers to use the voice-activated commands or the touchscreen to search for directions, find points of interest or explore local businesses.

Toyota Connected Services helps offer peace of mind and convenience to Toyota owners. Safety Connect* offers added reassurance for when unexpected emergencies occur by connecting vehicle occupants with a 24/7 emergency response agent. The agent can quickly request dispatch of emergency services to a vehicle's exact location or assist authorities in locating a stolen vehicle. Service Connect* provides drivers with personalized maintenance updates, vehicle health reports and maintenance reminders. The feature comes with a standard trial period from the time of new-vehicle purchase and offers available subscriptions on the Toyota app.

Wi-Fi Connect** offers 4G connectivity for up to 10 devices by turning Tundra into an AT&T Hotspot. An Integrated Streaming feature pf WiFi allows linking separate customer Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle.

*Cloud Navigation, Safety Connect and Service Connect require an active Drive Connect trial or subscription.

**Function requires an active Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription.

Big Screen for Driver

There are two new instrumentation panels on Tundra: the available 12.3-inch TFT panel or a combination meter that includes a 4.1-inch digital multi-information screen (MID) with analog readouts. Aside from vehicle diagnostics, the new displays also provide access to safety features, navigation, audio controls, off-road features and towing functions.

On the combination meter, the 4.1-inch MID screen toggles between multiple screen options that include navigation, audio selections, vehicle diagnostics and more. Surrounding the MID screen are analog gauges that include tachometer, speedometer and oil and fuel gauges.

Standard with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain, the 12.3-inch display illuminates when the vehicle is powered on to display one of five rotating Tundra animations that fill the screen. The display features digital gauges, including a tachometer and speedometer. Selectable content includes tow gauges, pitch and roll displays and powertrain performance gauges. The display's appearance also changes with drive modes, and it provides specific information for off-road and towing functions.

Options, Options, Options

As before, the new-gen Tundra is offered in a wide variety of configurations, based on two four-door options, Double Cab and CrewMax. Double Cab models offer the choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed. CrewMax models can have a 5.5-foot bed or new 6.5-foot bed.

Available on SR5, Limited and 1794 models, the TRD Off-Road Package includes 18-inch TRD wheels (unique 20-inch wheels on Limited and 1794), TRD grille, TRD off-road suspension, skid plates, mud guards and a TRD leather-wrapped shift knob. The 4×4 models also feature electronic rear differential lock, Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Crawl Control. The TRD Sport package available on 4×2 or 4×4 SR5 models in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations is more road-oriented. It includes the addition of 20-inch TRD wheels, TRD grille, TRD lowered sport suspension and a TRD leather-wrapped shift knob.

The 2023 Tundra's roster of standard and available exterior colors that include White, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Super Sonic Red, Army Green, Lunar Rock and Blueprint. In addition, Smoked Mesquite is exclusively available on Limited and 1794 grades, and Solar Octane is a TRD Pro exclusive color.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components, including the battery control module, hybrid control module and inverter with converter, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. Sequoia also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

About Toyota Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Toyota brand logo.

