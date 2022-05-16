NIU, the World-Leader in Urban Micro Mobility Electric Vehicles, will be a Main Exhibitor at the Electrify Expo Events

The most globally trusted brand in e-vehicles will debut new innovative products at the 2022 Electrify Expo events, the largest e-mobility festival in North America

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIU Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world-leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles that is redefining smarter urban transportation will be a main exhibitor at the Electrify Expo events, North America's largest electric vehicle festival. The company will be showcasing some of their most innovative products, as well as debut their new BQi E-Bike launching this summer. Visitors to their booth will be able to learn about the company, their offerings and test drive all their smart electric scooters, motorcycles and e-bikes that are powered by innovative design and technology.

NIU (PRNewswire)

"At NIU, our goal is to provide urban commuters with environmentally friendly solutions, revolutionize the way they travel, making life better for all," said Joseph Constanty, Director of International Strategy and Corporate Development. "We are so excited to share our innovative electric vehicles at the Electrify Expo events and prove why we are the world's leading urban mobility brand through our design and technology. We also look forward to presenting how and why commuters in urban cities can and should transition to more sustainable electric mobility solutions."

At the 2022 Electrify Expo events, NIU will not only be debuting their BQi E-Bike, but they will be showcasing some of their highest performing, best-selling products, including:

NIU KQi2 Pro Electric Kick Scooter ($599) - A lightweight, portable and easy to maneuver kick scooter with a clean minimalistic design that includes swappable grip tape and Bluetooth capabilities. With great speed, range and portability, the KQi2 Pro is ideal for the last mile commute and other short distance journeys. The 300W motor with rear-wheel drive delivers a strong throttle when accelerating safely through traffic and uphill. - A lightweight, portable and easy to maneuver kick scooter with a clean minimalistic design that includes swappable grip tape and Bluetooth capabilities. With great speed, range and portability, the KQi2 Pro is ideal for the last mile commute and other short distance journeys. The 300W motor with rear-wheel drive delivers a strong throttle when accelerating safely through traffic and uphill.

NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter ($799) - A serious commuting solution for working professionals and power commuters who need fast and reliable transportation with speeds of up to 20mph. With an extra wide deck, handlebars and tires to ride long distances of up to 31-miles in comfort. The rear wheel drive provides great city performance, while dual-drive brakes deliver strong braking power in both dry and wet conditions. - A serious commuting solution for working professionals and power commuters who need fast and reliable transportation with speeds of up to 20mph. With an extra wide deck, handlebars and tires to ride long distances of up to 31-miles in comfort. The rear wheel drive provides great city performance, while dual-drive brakes deliver strong braking power in both dry and wet conditions.

NIU MQi GT EVO Moped (Prices vary based on location) - Outperforming competitor 125cc vehicles, whether gas or electric, the MQi GT EVO is the best in its class. The 5000W motor powers the EO to speeds of up to 65mph and delivers excellent acceleration. Equipped with a customizable LED dashboard, three easy-to-switch riding modes and superior lights will ensure an effortless commute. ) - Outperforming competitor 125cc vehicles, whether gas or electric, the MQi GT EVO is the best in its class. The 5000W motor powers the EO to speeds of up to 65mph and delivers excellent acceleration. Equipped with a customizable LED dashboard, three easy-to-switch riding modes and superior lights will ensure an effortless commute.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an incredible increase in electric vehicle demand world-wide. Just last year, NIU sold more than one million vehicles worldwide and is transforming urban mobility in more than 50 countries. With more than two million riders globally, NIU scooters have amassed more than seven billion miles helping to reduce carbon emissions and urban congestion in cities like Paris, Rome, Rio, Los Angeles and New York.

NIU has more than 1,300 retail partners around the world with hundreds of premium and flagship stores. In the United States, NIU is proud to work directly with local entrepreneurs to own and run the flagship stores. These experts are passionate about helping their city transition to sustainable electric mobility solutions and they understand the unique needs and trends of their local market.

For additional information about NIU, visit NIU.com. For festival details and to purchase tickets, visit ElectrifyExpo.com.

About NIU Technologies

As the world's leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in more than 50 countries, NIU has sold over 2,000,000 electric vehicles world-wide since launching their first e-moped in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes and kick scooters, as of May 2022, NIU's loyal users and fans have ridden over 7 billion miles around the world. For more company information please visit www.niu.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NIU Technologies