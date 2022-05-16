Neonode Announces Changes to the Composition of its Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced changes in the composition of its Board of Directors. Cecilia Edström will be appointed to the Board as a Class I Director and Mattias Bergman will, due to other commitments, resign as a Class I Director of the Board of Directors.

Cecilia Edström currently serves as a board member and acting Chief Financial Officer of A3P Biomedical. She has extensive experience in operations and executive management positions as well as board experience across several industries. She currently also serves as Senior Advisor at Bactiguard, a Swedish company with a focus on infection prevention. She previously was a member of the board of Bactiguard and held various roles in the company, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for business development. She has a B.Sc. from Stockholm School of Economics.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Board at Neonode. Demand for contactless interfaces is increasing and I believe the company has an extremely interesting and commercially proven technology to address this market. I look forward to contributing to the future success of the business," said Cecilia Edström.

"We are so pleased that Cecilia will join our Board of Directors and contribute her experience to the collective knowledge of Neonode," said Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board. "We also want to thank Mattias for his dedicated and professional work as director from 2019 to 2022."

