IV Therapy Franchise Extends Presence Throughout Florida

The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deals with over 100 Additional Florida Locations

WRENTHAM, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR , an IV nutrient therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America, is serving up vitamins via IV. The franchise has experienced tremendous growth throughout the nation, including the Sunshine State. The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed talented and driven area representatives who plan to expand the brand to over 100 new locations in Florida.

(PRNewsfoto/THE DRIPBaR) (PRNewswire)

"Now more than ever, people are starting to recognize the power of intravenous therapies to maintain their best health and are seeking new ways to complement conventional treatment options," said DRIPBaR CEO, Ben Crosbie. "This has always been the mission of The DRIPBaR and I can't wait to see the continued growth throughout the country and provide our services to people in need."

The brand currently has six locations open within Florida, located in Jacksonville, St. Johns, Tampa, Orlando, Melbourne, and Fort Lauderdale. The continued expansion of the franchise comes at a time when the public is more cautious about their health and more invested in finding ways to stay healthy. The DRIPBaR is expected to open as many as 50 locations in 2022 in areas across the country with nearly 450 in various stages of development.

"People of all ages are wanting to discover their best cellular health. The DRIPBaR is allowing franchisees and customers to see the best way to invest in an industry that is only going to keep growing," said Chief Development Officer Candace Byrnes. "We are tremendously grateful for the growth The DRIPBaR has seen this past year and are so excited to be able to open more locations across the country."

Each DRIPBaR location offers 20 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its five IM Quick Shots. IV therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, and chronic illness and even helps slow the signs of aging.

Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a 1,000 - 1,500 square foot location is around $136,500 to $338,300. The DRIPBaR is proud to offer first responder and Military discounts. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar .

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With 21 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has over 450 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

# # #

Contact: Hunter Devereux, Franchise Elevator PR, (914) 486-0330, hdevereux@franchiseelevator.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE DRIPBaR