IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 (1x1 meetings only)

Jefferies Software Conference

Thursday, June 2, 2022 (fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET)

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 (fireside chat at 4:10 p.m. ET)

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

Tony Marlow

tmarlow@integralads.com

