Gillette Children's Rebrands as a Global Beacon for Brain, Bone, and Movement Conditions

Gillette Children's redefines what is possible for children with complex, rare, and traumatic conditions through clinical leadership, research, and global advocacy.

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare launches Gillette Children's, a simplified name and refreshed brand that redefines its world-class capabilities in brain, bone, and movement conditions that start in childhood.

The independent, not-for-profit health care system will go by the name Gillette Children's. This comes as the hospital celebrates 125 years of excellence. Along with the updated brand, Gillette Children's is expanding its campus, improving digital health, continuing innovative research and advocating to achieve equitable health care for all children.

"Gillette Children's brand shapes our future," said Barbara Joers, President and CEO. "Though Gillette's brand has changed, our commitment to our patients and families is unwavering. We help patients create their own story and redefine what is possible so that they can achieve their goals. We relentlessly pursue innovative research and new models of clinical care to improve the lives of children."

Construction crews are completing an expansion on Gillette Children's St. Paul campus that will allow for expanded clinical space, easier access to Gillette Children's and more parking. The structure, called the Gateway Plaza, will include a new welcome center as well as a covered outdoor play area with an inclusive playground.

Physicians across the nation and world refer children to Gillette Children's. Patients and families come to Gillette Children's from every county in Minnesota, nearly every state and multiple countries. The acuity of Gillette's patients is one of the highest of all independent children's hospitals in America.

Gillette Children's is one of a few pediatric specialty programs in Minnesota accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) to meet the needs of young children and adolescents seeking acute inpatient rehabilitation to recover from brain injury, stroke or spinal cord injury. Gillette is one of less than 10 U. S. pediatric inpatient rehabilitation facilities to have CARF accreditation for both pediatric specialty and pediatric brain injury programs. Gillette Children's operates Minnesota's first Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, providing the highest level of care possible for injured children and teens.

Although Gillette Children's has a refreshed name and look, our mission remains remarkably constant. We envision a world in which every child can create their own story, and our mission is to collaborate with patients, families and medical partners to redefine what's possible for children with brain, bone and movement conditions through clinical leadership, research and global advocacy.

Founded in 1897, Gillette Children's is a global beacon of care for patients with brain, bone and movement conditions that start in childhood. Our research, treatment and supportive technologies enable every child to lead a full life defined by their dreams, not their diagnoses. To learn more, visit gillettechildrens.org.

